10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jess Bush

Jess Bush is doing big things. She’s a young actress who knew what she wanted to do with her life growing up, but she didn’t know she would become a household name based on a show that’s been around for decades, let alone because she’s taking on a role that has been around just as long. She’s part of the new Star Trek franchise, and she is killing it. Her new fans want to know more about her, so we are here to bring you everything we’ve learned about her so far.
1. She Was on Reality Television
Her biggest claim to fame when she was younger was her drive to become a model. She was so talented that she landed a spot on Tyra Banks’ high coveted reality show called America’s Next Top Model, Australia edition. She was on the season 7 show.
2. She is Young
She is a young woman who was born in the early 90s. She wasn’t born so late in the 90s that she didn’t get to grow up, but she just made it to the cusp of young people who still got to experience a normal childhood without electronics and the internet constantly in their pockets. She was born on March 26, 1992.
3. She’s an Actress Now
Now that she is doing big things with her career, she thought she might add actress to the mix. She’s currently one of the stars of a huge show. It’s part of the Star Trek family, and she is having the time of her life filming.
4. She is Australian
She’s a born and raised Australian girl, and she had to move to Toronto in less than a month to take on her new role in the Star Trek Series. It was the time of her life, and she knew it was something she had to do with her life. She made it happen, and there is not one regret to be found in that decision.
5. She is Honored
She’s Nurse Christine Chapel, but she was never nervous about taking on the role. Rather, she felt honored that she got to be part of something so big and so excited during such a big time in her own life. She doesn’t feel any negative pressure or feelings of sadness over it, either.
6. She Already Has Fans
What she really appreciates is that there are already longtime Trekkies – what people who are huge fans of Star Trek call themselves – reaching out to her to tell her what a wonderful job she is doing in this role She’s been pivotal to the success of the new show, and it’s been something she’s enjoyed. Having fans reach out to tell her she’s really doing a wonderful job taking on such an iconic role has been a big deal for her.
7. She’s an Artist
We know she’s an actress, which is its own form of art. However, she’s also a visual artist. She’s a literal artist who creates artwork, but she wants her fans to know that she’s not telling them how to feel or what to feel when they look at her work. Rather, she is hoping they see things that they want to see and are given a chance to spark an emotion they might not otherwise experience.
8. She Has a Dream
Every actress does have a dream, and it is one of her dreams to one day take on a very specific role. She has a very unique take on what she’d like to do once in her life, and it is to play a villain. But, she doesn’t want to be the kind of villain people enjoy. She wants to be the kind that is nothing short of entirely heinous, and we are here for it.
9. She Loves Hollywood
Being part of Hollywood when you’ve only ever been part of Australian television is a huge change, and it is one she loves. She wasn’t afraid of it, but she does embrace and adore the fact that there is so much excitement and so much creativity in Hollywood. Right now, she is living her very best life.
10. She Tends to be Quite Private
Something she’s made it very clear about in her own life is how much she enjoys the private aspect of her life. She gives a little when she’s asked, but she is a woman much more comfortable with sharing things such as her work than her personal life, and that is lovely.