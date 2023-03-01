10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jaicy Elliot

Jaicy Elliot is a French-American actress best known for her roles on the popular TV show Grey’s Anatomy and her extensive theater career before joining the show. Although not in a starring role on the show, Elliot has laid the foundations for her career, performing in multiple seasons of the show and being involved in multiple hard-hitting storylines.
The young actress has a promising future ahead of her, having already displayed her talent in one of the most popular and longest-running TV dramas. With over 70 episodes under her belt, Elliot has become a well-known figure among fans. But there’s likely still a lot you don’t know about Elliot, so here are 10 facts you didn’t know about her.
1. Jaicy’s early work as an actor
It’s not uncommon for actors to get their start taking roles in different areas of acting before they land bigger roles on shows or hit the big screen. Elliot has always described her interest and beginnings as related to the theater. After graduating college, Elliot took a strong interest in the theater and has an extensive work history in theatrical roles prior to her debut on the popular TV series Grey’s Anatomy.
2. Her first TV role was in Grey’s Anatomy
Taking on the role of Taryn Helm, a young intern who suffered from panic attacks during childhood, later overcoming them to become a surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Elliot has starred in Grey’s Anatomy since Season 14 and is still a cast member today, appearing in over 70 episodes.
3. Make-A-Wish
The Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up with Disney to fulfill a 17-year-old teen’s dream of being part of her favorite show, Grey’s Anatomy. The teenager got to spend a day in Hollywood on the set of the show and meet all the stars, including Elliot. Not only did she meet them, but she got to direct a scene, try on costumes, and help with props. It was an extra special experience for the teen, as her dream has always been to become a doctor. Elliot says it was one of the best days of her life to be a part of that.
4. Her character has tackled numerous hard-hitting storylines
Many TV shows try to keep up with the latest trends and social issues when the writers craft the storylines for future episodes. Elliot’s characters in Grey’s Anatomy has tackled mental health issues, as well as sexual orientation and gender identity. Her character suffered from panic attacks during her childhood, with her overcoming them to become a surgical resident at the hospital where the show is based. Another hard-hitting story was about her character dealing with her sexual orientation after developing a crush on the show’s main character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompe). This has helped to normalize mental health and sexual orientation/gender identity storylines in media, helping them to become more widely accepted and less stigmatized in society.
5. Jaicy is more than just an actor
Before jumping in with the other doctors on Grey’s Anatomy, Elliot worked in the art department of the 2016 thriller, The Unwilling. She then got the offer to be a part of Grey’s Anatomy the following year and has remained a regular cast member ever since.
6. Not much is known about her parents or family
Some celebrities live very public lifestyles, but Elliot has opted for privacy over attention. There isn’t much to be found on Elliot’s immediate family, including whether she has any siblings, although she has posted pictures with her father on social media in the past.
7. She owns two residences, one outside the US
When Elliot isn’t in the US performing on TV shows, movies, and the stage, she has another residence in France. Elliot grew up in Grenoble, France and she still likes to be able to visit her home country in between acting jobs. With her main residence being in California, the cost of maintaining two homes and traveling back and forth must be considerable.
8. Jaicy Elliot’s marital status
Elliot confirmed in November 2022 that she is dating Brandon Pert after months of speculation by her fans. Pert is most known for working in the sound department on TV shows and movies, including Phoenix Forgotten, League of Legends Origins, and Grey’s Anatomy.
9. She doesn’t live a lavish lifestyle
Despite being a Hollywood actress with two homes, Elliot doesn’t live a very lavish lifestyle for a celebrity. On her Instagram page, Elliot announced that she had purchased a very modest $10,000 – $15,000 Toyota. As Elliot doesn’t have a starring role in Grey’s Anatomy, it makes sense to be more conservative with cash and not live a luxurious lifestyle.
10. How much did Jaicy Elliot make on Grey’s Anatomy?
Many fans like to keep up with what the stars are making these days, and if you don’t already know, Elliot is earning between $50,000 and $100,000 per episode of Grey’s Anatomy. She’s appeared in over 70 episodes so far between 2017-2023.
