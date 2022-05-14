Is The Curse of Oak Island Ever Going To End?

When The Curse of Oak Island debuted in January of 2014, it didn’t take long for the show to gain popularity. The series, which centers around brothers Marty and Rick Lagina and their hunt for hidden treasure, has attracted viewers of all ages. Now with nine seasons under its belt and a 10th on the way, The Curse of Oak Island is still going strong. However, while the show has provided lots of entertainment over the years, it hasn’t resulted in any major discoveries on Oak Island. As a result, there are lots of people who are wondering how much longer the show can possibly go on. After all, no matter how likable Rick and Marty might be, people will eventually get tired of the show if no treasure is ever found. Is there an end in sight for The Curse of Oak Island? Let’s talk about it.
Is There Really Treasure on Oak Island?
In order to get invested in The Curse of Oak Island, you have to believe that there is actually a possibility that Rick and Marty will find treasure. However, the reality is that no one knows whether there really is any hidden treasure on Oak Island. The belief that there is stems from a variety of stories that suggest that the legendary William Kidd buried pirate treasure somewhere on the island. There have also been stories to suggest that some of Shakespeare’s manuscripts have been hidden on the island.
Despite the fact that none of this has ever been confirmed, there are many people who believe that Oak Island holds lots of hidden secrets. However, these beliefs are also associated with a curse that says that seven men will die in search of the treasure before it can be found. As of now, six men have died.
Why Do Viewers Love The Curse of Oak Island?
If you’re not a fan of the show, you may be wondering what’s so intriguing about watching people look for something that may not even be there. However, it appears that many of those who watch the series do so without expecting any treasure to be found.
In a subreddit titled “Why am I still watching ‘the curse of Oak Island’?” several fans shared their reasoning behind watching the show. A user named shieldwolf342 stated, “at this point most all of us have come to the conclusion that the treasure is gone and even though the narrator is IMO annoying the story and history of what happened at Oak Island is interesting”. Another user, Senior-Radish1961, echoed the same sentiments saying, “I’m more interested in learning about the history they uncover rather than being hopeful for treasure.” Both of these users have a point. The Curse of Oak Island has shed lots of light on the area and its history. In fact, a Reddit user named 86Eagle even argues that the show has “done more for Nova Scotia, interest in history, and the sharing of different ideas than any other show has”.
Still, however, there are some people who really do think there is treasure to be found on Oak Island, and they tune in week after week in hopes of finally catching a major discovery. On one hand, these people could end up being very disappointed if nothing is ever found. On the other, they’ll be able to have an ‘I told you so’ moment with all of the naysayers when something valuable is brought to the surface.
What’s Next for The Curse of Oak Island?
As mentioned earlier, the series is still going strong and there’s nothing to suggest that it will be canceled any time soon. It doesn’t appear that the network cares whether or not the Lagina brothers find anything as long as the ratings stay high which they seem to be doing. That being said, The Curse of Oak Island is currently taking a bit of a break. Season nine ended in March of 2022, and season 10 hasn’t gotten an official premiere date yet. However, it isn’t expected to air until some time in the first quarter of 2023.
While there’s currently no end in sight, the reality is that no show can go on forever and The Curse of Oak Island is certainly no exception. At some point, the show will either be canceled or the Lagina brothers will no longer continue their search on Oak Island. Until then, however, there are lots of people who are going to continue to tune in and hope for the best.