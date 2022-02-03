A Theory Connecting Shakespeare and Curse of Oak Island

Since its debut in 2014, The Curse of Oak Island has taken viewers on a wild ride throughout the world of treasure hunting. The show centers around brothers, Marty and Rich Lagina who have made it their mission to uncover hidden treasure on Oak Island. Although there is no concrete proof that what they’re looking for exists, people have been searching Oak Island for centuries. Although the Lagina brothers have yet to discover anything truly valuable, they have still come across some interesting things on their quest. One of those things has led fans to believe that there is an interesting connection between Shakespeare and Oak Island. So, what do William Shakespeare and The Curse of Oak Island have in common? Keep reading to find out.
The Oak Island and Shakespeare Theory
If you’re like most people, Shakespeare and Oak Island are two things you’ve probably never thought about at the same time. However, that’s all about to change thanks to an interesting theory that ties the two together. During season one, Rick and Marty came across a man named Petter Amundsen who introduced them to an interesting idea. Amundsen believes that Shakespeare created a map of Nova Scotia but it can only be revealed once the code in his manuscripts is cracked. These manuscripts are allegedly hidden somewhere on Oak Island. According to History, “He suggested that seemingly random capitalization in Shakespeare’s works, misspelled words and out-of-sequence page numbering might be the code that leads to the treasure—a trove containing not only priceless gold, silver and jewels, but even some lost Shakespeare manuscripts.” However, Amundsen didn’t suggest that the map would lead to the treasure on Oak Island. Instead, he believes that it leads to some of Shakespeare’s lost manuscripts. While this certainly isn’t the kind of treasure Rick and Marty are looking for, it would still be a pretty awesome find – especially because they’ve yet to come across anything noteworthy. Amundsen’s theory is discussed in great detail on a documentary called Cracking the Shakespeare Code which was released in 2017.
What Fans Think About the Shakespeare Theory
On the surface, Amundsen’s theory might seem a little farfetched, and there are definitely lots of skeptics. A Reddit user named devoidz wrote, “One of the theories that the show talks about is that what could be buried is Shakespeare manuscripts. If that is one of the things that could be in the pit, that floods. A lot. Has been rigged to flood if you dig so far… wouldn’t it be pretty risky to try to put paper in it ? I know mercury is supposed to make it water proof, but how much so ? It just seems weird that paper would be something that’s buried there…It just seems to me if I was going to bury books, or something, why there ? Why in a hole ? Wouldn’t it be easier to build something there and put it inside the building ? It would certainly be safer that trying to make sure it is water proof.” Additionally, there doesn’t seem to be much information on how Shakespeare’s manuscripts got to Oak Island in the first place. On the other hand, though, there are quite a few people who believe there may be some truth to it. After all, stranger things have certainly happened. At the end of the day, though, only time will tell whether or not Shakespeare truly has a connection to Oak Island.
Will The Lagina Brothers Every Find Anything?
So far, The Curse of Oak Island has been on the air for eight years. During that time, the show has attracted millions of viewers who have stayed loyal to the show despite the fact that Rick and Marty have yet to find what they’re looking for. At this point, there are a lot of people who think that the chances of them ever finding any kind of treasure are very slim. As a result, it’ll be interesting to see how much longer the show lasts. Sure, it’s entertaining but even the show’s most dedicated fans aren’t going to keep watching Rick and Marty come up empty-handed year after year. On top of that, those who believe that there really is a curse on Oak Island know that tragedy must occur before anything can be found. According to legend, seven men must die while searching before the treasure on the island can be found. To date, six men have died. Either way, however, it appears that Rick and Marty are determined to do whatever it takes to find the treasure.