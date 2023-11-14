Become The Diamond Of The Season With These ‘Bridgerton’ Funko Pops

Gossip, romance, and enough drama to make even the most composed debutante swoon — Bridgerton has it all. Not many shows can transport viewers into a world of opulence and societal intricacies while providing a modern twist on historical romance. Based on Julia Quinn‘s book series, Shonandaland developed the script for Netflix and boy was it a hit.
The show itself was so successful that it gave birth to the equally well-received Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Altogether, the show’s heart and its ability to spark conversation have made it a cultural phenomenon. But more than anything, it’s the wholesome characters that make the show tick. From the witty Daphne to the brooding yet alluring Duke of Hastings and the ever-so-layered Queen Charlotte herself. That’s why the release of a new line of Bridgerton Funko Pop! figures comprising five key characters is practically the talk of the ton.
1. Pop! Daphne Bridgerton
The diamond of the season in the first installment of the franchise, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) is the the epitome of grace and elegance. The eldest daughter of the esteemed Bridgerton family, she navigates the intricate societal norms of 19th-century London with poise and determination. In a nutshell, she’s a delightful mix of innocence and strength, making her a relatable heroine for modern audiences. It’s only apt that the 4-inch Pop! Daphne Bridgerton is clad in a pale blue dress that not only highlights her social standing but proves that she’s party-ready. As far as Bridgerton Funko Pops go this one is a must-have.
2. Pop! Simon Basset
Not many characters hold a candle to the brooding, yet charming Duke of Hastings. This enigmatic character, played by Rege-Jean Page, has become the ultimate swoon-worthy figure in the world of period dramas. It’s safe to say that his magnetic charisma made him a standout character in the series. True to his suaveness and poise, the Pop! Simon Basset figurine is also party-ready in his full ensemble — knee breeches, shirt, waistcoat, tail coat, the full shebang. Also, it stands at 4 inches tall.
3. Pop! Anthony Bridgerton
It’s safe to say that the eldest of the swoon-worthy Bridgerton siblings, is the epitome of a charming Regency-era gentleman. Often seen as serious and a tad bit brooding, the firstborn Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) takes his responsibilities quite seriously. A believer in the importance of fulfilling his duty, love was never on the table for this Lord — but that’s a story for another day.
The Anthony Bridgerton-inspired Pop! figurine is seen strutting his stuff and ready to play a few hands of croquet. He has one hand tucked and the other holding a pastel pink mallet in preparation to play a game that could possibly impress the willful Miss Sharma. Altogether, the figurine stands at 4 inches tall.
4. Pop! Kate Sharma
Perhaps as willful a character as Daphne Bridgerton — or a little bit more — Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) is like a refreshing breeze in a stuffy ballroom. Much like Anthony Bridgerton, Kate Sharma’s sense of duty is borderline sacrificial. So, it makes sense that Pop! Kate Sharma is also ready for a game of croquet. The vinyl figurine which stands 3.9 inches tall, holds a black mallet as she prepares to go head-to-head with Anthony Bridgerton.
5. Pop! Queen Charlotte
It doesn’t get as regal as Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel) herself, a historical figure reimagined into a delightful character. Her sly maneuvering and sharp wit keep the society abuzz, so it’s no wonder she’s an intriguing personality. With her keen eye for romance and scandal, it’s no wonder that Queen Charlotte is an essential part of the narrative. Always ready to host a ball worth being the talk of the town, it makes total sense that Pop! Queen Charlotte is bathed in all her soiree regalia. Made of vinyl, the figurine stands taller than most at 5.05 inches.
What To Look Forward To In Bridgerton Season Three
Instead of focusing on the third installment in the Bridgerton franchise, season three is based on the fourth book. At the center of the narrative, this time around are Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). After her hopes of getting together with Colin are practically dashed, Penelope decides to look for love in the right places. Because he’s the kindhearted and thoughtful Bridgerton, Colin in a bid to mend the rift between them offers up his help. As these things often go, the pair end up more fond of each other than they expected to be. There will also be an arc exploring Penelope and Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) scuffle after the latter finds out that her friend is Lady Whistledown. While the third season is out yet, you can catch Season 1 and 2 on Netflix. Also, you can get your hands on one of the new Bridgerton Funko Pops here.
