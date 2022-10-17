How Did RHODubai’s Lesa Milan Meet Her Husband?

This is not the first time we’ve introduced you to Lesa Milan. She’s the lovely maternity designer and founder of Mina Roe. She is also part of the cast of the Real Housewives of Dubai. She’s a model, she’s a businesswoman, and she’s a wife and mom. She loves her family, she loves her life, and she has no problem saying what’s on her mind. However, it’s her husband we’re interested in right now. Rumor has it their initial meeting was darling. Is their love story one for the ages?
Who is Lesa Milan’s Husband?
The Real Housewives of Dubai made it to our television screens in June 2022, so you might not yet know who Richard Hall is. Summer is a busy season, after all. Not everyone has the time required to sit down and binge-watch a new series. In case you’re one of the few who has not tuned into the show yet, here’s what we know about Richard Hall.
Lesa Milan’s husband is a millionaire. He’s the man who stands behind his wife’s business. He and his wife decided to begin a company called Mina Roe, and her husband was her investor. This makes him the CFO of Mina Roe as well as Lesa Milan’s husband. Together, they are unstoppable. Richard Hall is in his 40s. He was born on August 21, 1980. He’s from London.
He attended university at Wellsway School. He graduated in the mid-1990s with his degree, and he immediately hopped right into the business world. He’s an investor, and he’s the president of his company. His company is based in London despite the fact that he and his wife and kids reside in Dubai. His favorite thing to do aside from investing in successful business ventures is collecting watches. He’s a watch collector, and his collection is nothing short of stunning. It seems the wealthy financier can afford it, though, since his estimated net worth as of 2022 is somewhere in the $50 million range.
How Did Lesa Milan Meet Her Husband?
It seems their love story is one for the ages. Lesa Milan’s husband was on vacation. He chose to hit the beaches of Miami. Little did he know he’d meet his future wife and the mother of his children when he was there. His wife and her family relocated to Miami when she was only 11. They lived in Jamaica, but they wanted a different life. Lesa Milan, at the time Richard Hall was on vacation, was not living her best life. Richard Hall was in Miami, living it up, and she was living in Miami dealing with a fresh break-up and the end of a relationship. She was unhappy, and no one knew what was coming. Her friends said she had to get out of the house, and they dragged her to the infamous Fountainbleu Hotel to dance the night away at the LIV nightclub. She had no idea her future husband was in the building.
Things Happened Fast from That Point Forward
The night she was dragged to the club with her friends was the night that changed her life. She was sad and not really in the mood to go out, but she did. She met her husband, and that is when sparks began to fly. They both seemed to realize something special was happening, and that’s when they began dating.
The challenge, however, is that their relationship was long-distance. For one full year, they dated from across the pond. It was not easy, but they made it work. She lived in Miami. He lived in London. They were together for a year when Richard Hall asked Lesa Milan to be his wife. The rest, as they say, is history. The couple exchanged vows in 2014, and their life began.
Happily Ever After
I do was just the start for this couple. In the approximate eight years they’ve been married (as of 2022), they’ve been busy. They built a business together. Then they built another business. They began filming a reality show together. Most importantly, however, they started their family together. They are the very proud parents of three kids. In their marriage, they’ve been blessed to welcome three happy, healthy, sweet little boys into their world.
The boys’ names are Sebastian, Maximillian, and Kristian. They spend ample time together as a family and would not have it any other way. As they navigate the new role of being a famous family to their resume, we get to see them raising their kids, navigating marriage, and making it work as a family with multiple businesses to run.