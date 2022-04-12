Home
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn't Know about Chanel Ayan

For well over a decade, The Real Housewives franchise has kept millions of people entertained. While it’s great to see that many of the OG shows are still going strong, it’s always nice to bring some new people into the fold. Recently, Bravo announced that Dubai will be the latest city to join The Real Housewives family and Chanel Ayan is proud to be part of the original cast. Bold, beautiful, and glamorous, Chanel has all of the ingredients to quickly become a fan favorite. As the series unfolds, viewers will get the chance to learn more about Chanel and her lavish lifestyle, but for now, we’ve got some information to keep you started. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Chanel Ayan.

1. She’s Happily Married

Despite the franchise being called The Real Housewives, there are usually a couple of people in each show that aren’t married. However, Chanel has been happily married for several years. During an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, Chanel said, “I’m married and I’m very proud of that because it was my first love and the only person I have ever been with. I met him when I was 17, he was 22 and we got married…”

2. She’s A Model

If Chanel’s face looks familiar to you, that could be because she’s been a professional model for more than a decade. Over the course of her career, she has walked in some of the biggest fashion shows in Dubai and she has also worked with some of the world’s biggest brands including Dior and Karl Lagerfeld.

3. She’s An Entrepreneur

Those of you who thought that Chanel was nothing more than another pretty face might want to think again. She is also a serious entrepreneur who is all about her business. She has her own makeup brand called AYAN that she created with makeup artist Toni Malt.

4. She Loves to Travel

Traveling is one of the best experiences a person can have and it’s something Chanel has been fortunate to do lots of thanks to her work as a model. Over the years, she has gotten to visit places all over the world including India, Indonesia, South Africa, Japan, and Portugal.

5. She’s A Proud Mother

In addition to being a wife, Chanel is also a very devoted mother. As far as we know, she has one child and it looks like he has been following in his mother’s footsteps by working as a model in Dubai. At the moment, it’s unclear if Chanel’s husband or her son will appear in the show.

6. Real Housewives Isn’t Her First On-Screen Experience

If you go to Chanel’s IMDB page, you’ll see that The Real Housewives of Dubai is the only on-screen credit listed under name. However, she has actually made quite a few on-screen appearances over the years. According to the Nigerian Tribune, Chanel has made appearances in movie franchises such as Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious.

7. She Likes Her Privacy

Even though Chanel is on the brink of reality TV stardom, it doesn’t look like she’s going to be the kind of reality star who puts all of her business on front street. She seems to be a very private person and has never been one to share too many details about her personal life.

8. She Grew Up In Kenya

Chanel has called Dubai home for well over a decade, but she is originally from Kenya. In addition to her Kenyan roots, she also has Somali ancestry. She left Kenya when she was just 17-years-old and began working on her modeling career. What may have seemed like a huge leap of faith at the time has proven to be a great decision.

9. She Has Interesting Connections to Beyonce and Nicki Minaj

Chanel isn’t part of the music industry, but she still has a connection to some of its biggest artists. In an article from Punch, Chanel said, “I am the muse for one of the biggest designers in the world, the Amato couture. He has dressed Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Nicky Minaj, Shakira and Jlo he says am his muse. I usually dress clothes for celebrities before he sends them to the USA for Oscars or anything. Funny thing I used to fit for Nicky Minaj and we have very different bodies but they would check colours and design that will fit her. I wore the same white dress that Beyonce wore in Grammys before it was sent to the USA, she quipped with pleasure.”

10. She Got Some Flack for Referring to Herself as a Goddess

Confidence is something that Chanel has no shortage of. While her confident attitude has helped open lots of doors for her, it’s also gotten her a little backlash. After referring to herself as a goddess in an Instagram post, some people were a little taken aback. However, Chanel stood strong in her words and added that she believes all Black women are goddesses.

 

Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time.


