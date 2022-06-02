10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jisoo

Jisoo might not be a household name for many, but she is a woman who is widely recognized in many parts of the world because she is one of the most famous South Korean musicians around. She is talented, she is funny, and she is really a free spirit. Here’s everything you need to know.
1. She is a Singer
Her role in life right now is to sing – and to act. She’s been singing and acting for several years, and her fanbase is massive. She’s regularly photographed wherever she goes. She’s constantly being hounded by the press to find out what she’s wearing, who she is with, and what she is doing with her life, and she is loving every moment of her fame.
2. She’s a 90s Kid
She is a girl born in the 90s. She did not get to do much growing up in that timeframe, but she was born on January 3, 1995, and she did spend five solid years growing up in a time when kids played outside and things were a little different. Her birth name is Kim Ji-Soo, and she was born in South Korea.
3. She is Athletic
Her childhood was not spent singing. She was an athlete. She played both basketball and she was involved in Taekwondo. She is good at many things, but she did find a great deal of enjoyment in playing sports while she was attending school. We’ll call her well-rounded with her many talents.
4. She Had a Different Dream
She didn’t dream of being part of a famous girl group, acting, or even being famous for those things. She was interested in the arts, but her idea of a future life was that she would become a painter and a writer. She was very involved in both concepts growing up.
5. She is Part of a Girl Group
She made her debut in Blackpink, a pop group made of up of all girls, back in the summer of 2016. She worked alongside three other girls around her age to make their grand entrance into the world of singing and performing. She’s been famous for this ever since.
6. She is Fluent in Many Languages
Growing up, she was able to speak Korean. However, she learned three more languages throughout the course of her life – which is no easy feat. She is now capable of speaking Korean as well as English, Chinese, and Japanese. Remember when we said she’s well-rounded? Well, we don’t think we were mistaken.
7. She is the Funny One
In her group, everyone has a role. Honestly, in every group of people in the world, everyone has a role. There is always the caretaker, the serious one, the mom of the group. There is the one who can’t get anything done correctly unless someone else is constantly reminding them. There is the one who is flighty. There’s the prankster and the fashionista, and there is a little bit of everything. Jisoo is the funny girl in her group. She’s the one who always has a joke to crack or something funny to say, and her friends love her for it.
8. She is the Baby
She has older siblings, but her parents always gave her the benefit of the doubt, and it was difficult for her to learn rules as an adult with her agency. Her parents didn’t make her do much that she didn’t want to do growing up whether she didn’t want to go to school or she didn’t want to do something. They didn’t make her. They’d allow her to do what she wanted, and she admits that it was hard to transition from that to working with her agency and the group and having so many rules to abide by.
9. She is a Free Soul
She’s never been one to abide by the norm. She often thought of growing up to live with her parents, saving money working odd jobs, and then she would do some serious traveling and do fun things for herself with that money. She always felt that things would just work out for her, and that is exactly what’s happened in her life.
10. She Loves Performing
However, she is not a fan of the spotlight. She’s outgoing and fun, but she is less inclined to want to be recognized when she is out. She is a little more introverted at times, and that means she would love to be out of the public eye and on her own doing what she wants to do. She would ideally like to spend her time performing and then go unrecognized elsewhere.