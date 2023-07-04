Steve Toussaint: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Actor

Steve Toussaint is a well-known American actor, writer, and producer. He graced screens appearing in movies like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and the BBC/HBO series Rome. He recently lent his voice to a character in Netflix’s BoJack Horseman and appeared in the horror-thriller The Recall (2018). However Toussaint is widely known for his role as Corlys Velaryon in the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.
Beyond his acting career, Toussaint is also the founder of the production company, Contender Entertainment Group and is a Prince’s Trust ambassador. From his early days in theatre to his most recent pursuits, there’s a lot to know about him. Here are a few facts about Steve Toussaint.
1. Steve Toussaint Was Born to Jamaican parents in Wolverhampton, England
Toussant was born and bred in Wolverhampton, England. Altogether, he had a chaotic childhood. In fact, Steve Toussaint spent years in a campervan with his mother and six siblings. Needless to say, his upbringing gave him tenacity, which has served him well throughout his life. He went to St. Peter’s Collegiate School in Wolverhampton before attending Black Country Film School. This was an alternative learning institution focused on empowering young people through storytelling. No doubt that had a hand in his choice of career.
2. He Attended the Central School of Speech and Drama
Sometime in 2003, Toussaint relocated to London. Later on, he joined the Central School of Speech and Drama, where he won the Young Playwrights Competition and received a writing award. This further allowed him to be a member of the school’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts pre-professional acting program.
3. Steve Toussaint Keeps His Love Life Private
Steve Toussaint has always kept his personal life discreet from the public. That means he rarely comments about his previous relationships. Apparently, the star prefers to keep his romances private and allows his career to speak for him.
4. The Actor Is Also A Skilled Vocalist And DJ
Toussaint is far from a one-trick pony. He happens to be a multi-talented performer who has established himself as a DJ and vocalist. He has played throughout the UK at festivals, clubs, universities, and radio shows. Needless to say, his performances are thrilling and have left audiences speechless. He’s a vital part of the music scene, composing and mixing, and has mastered a wide range of genres.
5. Steve Toussaint Doesn’t Mind Being The Bad Guy
There’s nothing like a “good” villain, and Steve Toussaint is a strong believer in this fact. The actor isn’t one to shy away from embracing the role of a villain. In fact, he quite likes to test the waters and explore his range in such roles. He has admitted that they’re a lot more fun than conventional roles.
6. His Favorite Drink Is A Vodka Tonic
It’d be a bit stereotypical to assume that Toussaint favors a good “pint,” given his British upbringing. In fact, his favorite drink is quite far from that. It was revealed that the actor enjoys a good vodka tonic as far as alcoholic beverages are concerned.
7. He Started Out In the Theatre
While his onscreen performances have crowded his portfolio, Toussaint actually has his roots in the theatre. In fact, he has testified to loving the thrill of being onstage. A few of his credits include A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Alladin.
8. Steve Toussaint Was A Trustee And Chair Of The British Independent Film Awards
Even though he’s more of a global face these days, Toussaint was an active player in the British independent cinema industry. The actor served for two years as a Trustee and Chair of the British Independent Cinema Awards. He advocated for indie filmmakers and even assisted in the creation of a forum for their stories to be disseminated and recognized.
9. He Is Enthusiastic About Environmental Issues
The talented actor is also committed to environmental problems. So much so that he has used his platform to raise awareness and action for natural resource preservation. Toussaint even campaigned for conservation measures to safeguard forest species and spoke out against rainforest destruction.
10. The Star Is An Active Member Of Save the Children UK
His passion to help doesn’t end with environmental preservation endeavors. Steve Toussaint is an active member of Save the Children UK. The actor uses his platform to advocate for children’s rights around the world. To that effect, he arranges annual fundraisers to raise awareness of the importance of supporting children in need.