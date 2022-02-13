Anybody who has ever seen Haneefah Wood act will agree that she doesn’t get nearly as much credit as she deserves. The talented actress has been in the industry for more than 20 years and she has yet to become a household name. Hopefully, that won’t be the case for much longer, though. In recent years, things have really started to pick up for Haneefah and she is determined to keep the momentum going. Most recently, she appeared in a new Netflix series called Murderville. Her role in the series serves as proof that she is as versatile as they come and we hope that it will lead to more opportunities in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Haneefah Wood.
1. She’s Originally from Maryland
Since Haneefah has been fairly private during her career, there isn’t much known about her life outside of acting. One thing we do know, though, is that she is a proud Maryland native. She is originally from Greenbelt where she attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School where she graduated in 1997.
2. Family Is Important To Her
No matter what you want to accomplish in life, having a strong support system can make your journey a lot less stressful. Haneefah has close relationships with her loved ones and she has been fortunate to have their support throughout her career. She is especially close to her mother.
3. She’s All About Positivity
Things in Haneefah’s career haven’t always gone the way she wanted. However, despite any of the obstacles she’s had to face, she has always done her best to stay positive and keep an optimistic outlook on life. There’s no doubt that having this mindset has certainly helped her career.
4. She’s Been on Broadway
On top of all of the work she’s done in front of the camera, Haneefah has also had a very successful theater career. She has performed in several Broadway productions including Avenue Q. These days, however, it appears that she is more focused on on-screen opportunities.
5. She Was A Little Intimidated When She First Started Working on Truth Be Told
Despite being a talented and seasoned actor, Haneefah isn’t immune to feeling nervous. That’s exactly how she felt the first time she walked on the set of the Apple TV series Truth Be Told. During an interview with Reel Talker, Haneefah revealed that she felt a little “intimidated” when filming started because she was working with people she’s admired for years.
6. She Isn’t Afraid to Switch Up Her Hair
For lots of people, their hair is a major part of their identity. Some people are even so attached to how their hair looks that they’re afraid to switch things up. Haneefah doesn’t fall into either of those groups though. She has rocked a wide variety of hair styles and colors over the years.
7. She’s A Syracuse Alum
We may not know what inspired Haneefah to get into acting, we do know that it has something she has taken very seriously since she was a teenager. After high school, she went on to attend Syracuse University where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in 2001. Haneefah is thankful for her time at school and the lessons she learned there have contributed to her success.
8. She Once Broke Her Leg During The Audition Process of A Big Role
When Haneefah was just 17 years old, she got the opportunity of a lifetime when she got the chance to audition for Rent. The process got off to a great start and she had make it to three callbacks. Unfortunately, however, she ended up breaking her leg and could not continue. Fortunately, though, she got the chance to audition again a few years later and she landed the part.
9. She’s Dealt With Depression
Mental health can be a tough topic for lots of people to talk about because they’re afraid it’ll make people look at them differently. As a result, lots of people deal with their mental health challenges in silence. In an Instagram post, Haneefah shared that she’s experienced depression. Fortunately, though, she was able to overcome it.
10. She Is Passionate About Human Rights Issues
There are lots of people in the public eye who avoid sharing their opinions on certain issues out of fear that it could cause them backlash. Haneefah doesn’t seem to be worried about that, though. Haneefah hasn’t been shy about using her platform to stand up for the causes she believes in. She is especially passionate about fighting racism and ending police brutality.