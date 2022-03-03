Christian James has spent the last several years trying to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry. After a variety of guest appearances and other small roles, it looks like his time is finally coming. News recently broke that Christian has joined the cast of The CW’s popular show All American, and it could be the perfect opportunity to take his career to the next level. While his character hasn’t had much of an impact yet, that will likely change in the coming episodes. Within just a few years, there’s a possibility that Christian could become a fixture on all of our screens. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Christian James.
1. He’s A Georgia Native
Since Christian is still in the early stages of his career, there isn’t much information about him floating around the internet. One thing we’ve learned, however, is that he is originally from the Atlanta area. Although Atlanta has recently become a hotspot for the entertainment industry, he eventually decided to relocate. These days, it looks like he is based in Los Angeles.
2. He Plays the Saxophone
Acting isn’t the only performing art that Christian has a knack for. His bio on IMDB notes that he also loves music and that he plays the saxophone. That said, it’s unclear how long he has been playing the instrument or what kind of training he’s had. Maybe one day he’ll get the chance to combine his musical skills with his acting.
3. He’s A Photographer
Christian doesn’t just shine when he’s in front of the camera, he is also very talented when he’s on the other side. In addition to acting and playing the saxophone, Christian is also a photographer. He even has a separate Instagram account dedicated to his pictures and he also accepts bookings.
4. He’s A Pet Parent
From what we know about Christian, he doesn’t have any children. However, he has still found a way to experience the joys of fatherhood thanks to his fur baby. Christian is a proud pet parent and his dog Scout Panzuli is his pride and joy. All of the dog lovers out there will be happy to know that Scout has his own Instagram account.
5. He Got Into Acting In His 20s
There are lots of actors who discover their love for acting at a very early age. That wasn’t Christian’s experience. In fact, many actors would probably consider him to be a late bloomer. Christian didn’t get into acting until he was 20. He underwent training with Michael Woolsen and June Barfield.
6. He’s A Stunt Performer
Christian is an adventurous person and he’s been fortunate that the entertainment industry has given him an outlet to express that side of himself. Early in his career, he was a stunt performer for two TV programs. It’s unclear if he has plans to do more stunt work in the future. Either way, though, he will probably get the chance to do some of his own stunts in acting projects.
7. He’s Happily Married
With a handsome face and plenty of talent to go along with it, there are probably lots of people flooding Christian’s DMs. However, all of those people should know that Christian is officially off the market. He has been married to a woman named Mercedes for more than a year. She doesn’t appear to work in the entertainment industry.
8. He Loves To Travel
Doing stunts isn’t the only way that Christian likes to let his adventurous side show. He also enjoys doing things like traveling and exploring. He has been fortunate to do a good amount of traveling over the years and he’s been to places like Hawaii and he’ll probably be able to add even more beautiful destinations to the list as his career grows.
9. He Has A Great Sense of Style
The relationship between the entertainment and fashion industries is one that has been very close for years. Christian seems to have found a place for himself in both. Fashion is one of his favorite ways to express himself and he has a knack for putting great outfits together. By the looks of his Instagram profile, it also appears that he has done some modeling.
10. He’s An Athlete
Before acting became his main focus, Christian spent lots of time playing sports. While his days as a competitive athlete may be over, he still likes to stay active and play for fun. Having a competitive mindset is really helpful in an industry like entertainment where nothing is guaranteed.