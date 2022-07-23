10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Booth

Sarah Booth is one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors, even if she is not from Hollywood. She did not grow up in LA, and she didn’t go to school in the area, but she is a trained actress who is good at what she does. She’s starred in some of television’s biggest shows, and she is easily recognizable even if you don’t watch anything she’s in thanks to her countless guest-starring roles in some of primetime’s biggest hits. Who is she?
1. She’s an 80s Child
She’s a fall baby, and she’s an 80s baby. There’s nothing better, is there? She was born on November 4, 1986, which means she will celebrate her own 36th birthday in 2022. She is living her best life making her dreams come true more than she ever imagined at this young age.
2. She is Canadian
She was born and raised in Canada. Specifically, she’s from Montreal. We don’t know a lot about her family or her parents, so we can’t say who she lived with when she was born, but we do know that she lived in Canada her entire childhood and continued to live there into her adult life.
3. She Stars in a Huge Show
Some people get to do some acting and make some dreams come true. She’s been doing some acting, but we should mention that one of her most famous works is for a show that is not a new one to the world. She’s starring in the hit show “Star Trek: Discovery,” which is a massive show with a massive following. Star Trek has been around for decades, and the excitement of what she is doing right now is not lost on her.
4. She is a Small Town Girl
She didn’t grow up in Montreal despite being born there. In fact, she and her family lived in a small town. They had a quiet life there in Ormstown, Quebec, and they rather liked it. She did not go back to Montreal until she was an adult and was free to make her own decisions.
5. She is Married
She’s a married woman, and she is not a newlywed. In fact, she’s been married for approximately one decade at this point. Her husband is Gavin Michael Booth. They wed in 2012. He is also in the business, but he is not an actor. He works as a director and a producer, and it works that they are so familiar with one another’s schedules.
6. She’s Had Awesome Guest Roles
Some shows are on the air for a long time, and they have a wonderful cast. Then another famed actor or actress comes into the picture and only makes it better with a quick appearance or two. She’s one of the latter in some shows. For instance, she’s had guest appearances in the shows American Horror Story, Law & Order SVU, SWAT, and more. She is good with any show, any genre, and she’s taking on all the characters.
7. She Starred in a Teen Drama
They’re all the rage no matter what decade it is. Kids and young adults want a teen drama they can watch and follow along with, and she’s been given the chance to do some of that herself. She starred in the 2011 show called 30 Vies, which was a French-Canadian high school drama about a bunch of kids doing their thing and getting into trouble in the meantime.
8. She is Trained
One thing about her acting is that it was finessed by wonderful educators. She’s a classically trained actress who was taught in Montreal and was able to use her lessons throughout a career on stage. That was followed by television and film, and to say she’s done well is a gross understatement.
9. She Had a Cool Job
Before she was a famous actress, she was doing live stunt shows for a little company called Universal Studios. She was par to the Waterworld live stunt show, which is nothing that you can just do without amazing training and some serious skill. What a fun job to say you had.
10. She Prefers Her Privacy
If there is one thing we can say about this actress, it is that she is a woman who prefers her privacy. She is someone who likes to keep her life to herself, she doesn’t share too much, and she really enjoys that she can keep part of her life to herself. It’s a real gift to do that when you’re this famous.