Bradley Cooper is one of Hollywood’s most famous leading men. From emotional dramas like A Star is Born and Silver Lining Playbook to exciting features like American Hustle, Limitless, and Hangover, there’s no denying that Bradley Cooper is a man of great talent. He’s also a producer and director with various accolades, including a British Academy Film Award and two Grammy Awards.
Cooper has been a household name for more than a decade, most known for his talent, incredible charm, and good looks. Aside from his captivating performances and undeniable talent, there are many other interesting things about the actor. Here are nine facts you probably didn’t know about Bradley Cooper.
9. He Has a Degree in English
Bradley Cooper is now an A-list Hollywood celebrity, however, he was born in Pennsylvania and schooled in Washington D.C. In fact, he graduated from Georgetown University in 1997, where he majored in English and minored in French. Cooper now has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
8. He Was Briefly Married to Jennifer Esposito in 2006
Another fact you probably didn’t know about Bradley Cooper is that he was once married to actress Jennifer Esposito. Their marriage was brief, though. They tied the know in late 2006 and divorced after only four months. It was reportedly a mutual decision, and they both said that they realized their relationship just wasn’t right.
7. Bradley Cooper Is Fluent in French
An interesting fact about the Bradley Cooper is that he speaks French fluently. He learned the language of love at Georgetown University but further improved his skills during his exchange in France. He’s repeatedly given press interviews in French, where he gets the chance to shine and flaunt away his fluency.
6. He Often Brings His Mom to Award Shows
Bradley Cooper has a close relationship with his mother, Gloria Campano, and he’s not afraid to show it. In fact, he uses every chance he gets to bring his mom with him to events and awards shows. For instance, Cooper famously walked the red carpet with both his mom and then-girlfriend Irina Shayk, melting everyone’s hearts right on the spot. Another time he stole the show was when he brought his mom to the Oscars 2022 event, and they both looked stunning and happy.
5. Bradley Cooper Almost Played Green Lantern
Although it’s hard to imagine Green Lantern without Ryan Reynolds now, Cooper was actually first considered for the role at one point. He even auditioned for the part, but it didn’t go that well. Cooper said, “I couldn’t not do Christian Bale’s Batman when I was doing the audition.” This attempted Batman impression could have been the reason why he ultimately didn’t get the role.
4. He Has a Daughter With Model Irina Shayk
One of Cooper’s most talked about relationships was with the jaw-droppingly beautiful model Irina Shayk. The two were together for four years and even had a daughter, Lea, before they parted ways. However, they remained on good terms, and they are reportedly doing a great co-parenting job.
3. Bradley Cooper Battled Alcohol and Drug Addiction
Before his big break in Hollywood, Bradley Cooper had an addiction problem. After years of drinking heavily and doing drugs, he decided to change his life around and became sober. Cooper has been sober since 2004. According to the actor, he realized that he could never pursue a career in acting if he continued drinking, and that was his biggest motivation to quit.
2. Sex and the City Was His First Professional Acting Gig
He’s now an A-list celebrity, but he had to start somewhere. Interestingly, it was HBO’s hit show Sex and the City that served as a launching pad for Bradley Cooper’s fame. He played Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest in the earlier episode of the show, and he did a magnificent job. The rest was history after that.
1. Bradley Cooper Made His Directorial Debut With A Star Is Born
A Star Is Born is one of Bradley Cooper’s most impressive projects. Not only did he steal the show alongside Lady Gaga, but he was also in charge of the direction of this emotional remake. In fact, this was his directorial debut, and it was a huge commercial success. It received 24 major nominations and won 3 awards. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga even won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Shallow” and a BAFTA Award for Best Film Music.
