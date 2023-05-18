9 Things You Didn’t Know About Red Table Talk’s Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith has been in the news recently for different reasons, but it doesn’t remove the fact that she’s one of Hollywood’s top actresses. Pinkett-Smith is an award-winning American actress married to one of the most popular actors in the industry. As a force to be reckoned with, Pinkett-Smith was named one of Time’s 2021 100 Most Influential People.
Pinkett-Smith’s acting career began in 1990 and has seen the actress feature in several box office hits. Pinkett-Smith is now more recognized as the co-host of Facebook Watch’s talk show, Red Table Talk, although the show recently got canceled. Here are 9 things you didn’t know about the Red Table Talk‘ Jada Pinkett-Smith.
1. The Movies You Know Jada Pinkett-Smith From
Jada Pinkett-Smith was the co-host of one of the most popular talk shows, Red Table Talk, where she invites insightful guests for discussions. The show became more popular after she invited her husband, Will Smith, on a tell-it-all interview. Besides the show, Pinkett-Smith is known for her appearance in several popular movies. In the 90s, she appeared in two popular and super-successful movies, The Nutty Professor (1996) and Set It Off (1996). She joined the cast of The Matrix film series in its sequel, The Matrix Reloaded (2003), and subsequent sequels as Niobe.
2. Jada Pinkett-Smith Attended High School With A Famous Rapper
Jada Pinkett-Smith Attended Baltimore School for the Arts in Baltimore, the city of her birth. At the school, Pinkett-Smith was classmates with the late rapper Tupac Shakur. It was at the school Pinkett-Smith first met Tupac, and became close friends until his death on September 13, 1996. They collaborated in music and film.
3. Jada Pinkett-Smith’s TV Debut
Fresh out of North Carolina School of Arts, in 1990, Jada Pinkett-Smith landed guest star roles in True Colors and Moe’s World, playing the characters of Beverly and Natalie, respectively. Before landing her first major role on television in A Different World, she appeared as Nicole and Trish Andrews in single episodes of 21 Jump Street and Doogie Howser, M.D. Both appearances happened in 1991.
4. Jada Pickett-Smith Film Debut
Jada Pinkett-Smith had her film debut as Ronnie in The Hughes Brothers’ 1993 teen drama Menace II Society. Tupac recommended her for the role to the director, The Hughes Brothers, since he would be part of the production. However, Tupac got fired from the film. Although Pinkett considered dropping out of the film, Tupac convinced her to stay. The role became the start of her film career, bringing her much fame and wealth. In 1994, Pinkett-Smith appeared in three movies, The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric, and A Low Down Dirty Shame.
5. Jada Pickett-Smith Has Starred With Several A-list Actors
Over her 30+ years as a professional actor, Jada Pinkett-Smith has starred alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Pinkett-Smith starred alongside Eddie Murphy in The Nutty Professor (1996), Queen Latifah and Vivica. A. Fox in Set It Off (1996), Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in Return to Paradise (1998), and Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx in Collateral (2004). Others are LL Cool J, Whoopi Goldberg, Toni Braxton, and Keanu Reeves.
6. Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Musical Career
In 2002, Jada Pinkett-Smith formed the metal band Wicked Wisdom. In the band, Pinkett-Smith uses the stage name, Jada Koren. Other band members include Pocket Honore, Cameron “Wirm” Graves, and Rio. The band released its debut album on February 21, 2006. The band opened for Britney Spears and performed at the 2005 Ozzfest.
7. Jada Pickett-Smith Isn’t The Only Actor In The Family
Jada Pinkett-Smith is married to award-winning actor Will Smith. They met in 1994, on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, when Pinkett-Smith came to audition for the role of Lisa Wilkes, Will Smith’s character’s girlfriend. Although the role eventually went to actress Nia Long because Pinkett-Smith was considered too short, she won Will Smith’s affection. The couple married on December 31, 1997, and have two children, Jaden and Willow.
An 8-year-old Jaden appeared with his father in the biographical drama The Pursuit of Happiness (2006) and the post-apocalyptic action film After Earth (2013). Jaden has appeared in other box-office hits. In 2007, 7-year-old Willow Smith starred alongside her father in I Am Legend. Pinkett-Smith is also a stepmother to Trey Smith, Will Smith’s son from his previous marriage.
8. Other TV Shows Jada Pinkett-Smith Was In
Jada Pinkett-Smith has only appeared in a few TV shows, with most of her appearances on screen being in film. In 2009, Pinkett-Smith played the lead role of Christina Hawthorne on the TNT medical drama Hawthorne. The show ran for three seasons from 2009 to 2011. Pinkett-Smith also played Fish Mooney in Gotham from 2014 to 2017. Her character was a regular in season 1 and appeared as a guest star in seasons 2 & 3. Pinkett-Smith was in the “Legacy” episode of The Equalizer in 2022.
9. Other Movies Jada Pinkett-Smith Was In
Jada Pinkett-Smith is also a voice actor. She voiced Gloria in Madagascar and its sequels. She voiced the character in seven different animated movies. In 2004, she played Annie Farrell in Collateral and Rome in the comedy-drama Magic Mike XXL (2015). Jada Pinkett-Smith‘s last appearance was in Angel Has Fallen (2019), and reprising her role as Niobe in The Matrix Resurrection (2021).
