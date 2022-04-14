Locating hidden Aztec treasure is something Dan Dillman has dedicated his life to. This may cause some people to raise their eyebrows, but for Dan, treasure hunting is simply a way of life. Now, that passion has turned him into a reality TV star. Dan is a cast member of The History Channel series Lost Gold of the Aztecs which follows a group of explorers as they work to lift the curse of Montezuma and find the treasure that has allegedly been hidden for more than 500 years. Only time will tell if Dan is successful in his quest, but Dan is willing to do whatever it takes. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Dan Dillman.
1. He Is A California Native
Since the focus of Lost Gold of the Aztecs is on treasure hunting, not much is known about Dan’s personal life. Something we do know, however, is that he was born and raised in California. He is very proud of his roots and he currently lives in the San Leandro area.
2. He Comes From A Family of Treasure Hunters
Dan isn’t the first person in his family to be fascinated by the idea of hidden treasure. In fact, he is a third-generation treasure hunter who is committed to finishing what his family started. His wife and son have also gotten in on the action and it’s become something for them to bond over.
3. Lost Gold of the Aztecs Isn’t His First TV Experience
If Dan looked familiar when you saw him on Lost Gold of the Aztecs that’s probably because this isn’t his first time on TV. He made his on-screen debut in 2009 in a documentary called Secrets of the Stone Tablets in Search of Montezuma’s Treasure. He also made an appearance on Beyond Oak Island in 2021.
4. He Likes His Privacy
There are lots of people who only got into reality TV because they love the idea of being the center of attention. These people are usually willing to put all of their business out there if it means more time in the spotlight. That isn’t Dan’s style, though. He doesn’t like sharing much information regarding his personal life. Instead, he likes to keep the focus on his work as a treasure hunter.
5. He Loves Educating Others
Treasure hunting might be Dan’s passion, but it’s not the only thing he enjoys. He also loves being able to share information with others and educating them on the history of Aztec treasure. He is even open to using his research experience to help other people on their own quests.
6. He Has 12 Fingers
When babies are born, one of the first things doctors check for is if they have 10 fingers and 10 toes. Needless to say, you can imagine Dan’s parents’ surprise when they realized that he didn’t have 10 fingers. According to his official bio on The History Channel website, Dan “was born with six fingers on both hands which in ancient cultures granted the individual exalted status in life and death”.
7. He Has Experience Working Behind the Scenes
In addition to the on-screen appearances Dan has made throughout the years, he has also done some work from the other side of the camera. In fact, he directed and produced the 2009 documentary Secrets of the Stone Tablets in Search of Montezuma’s Treasure.
8. He Doesn’t Have a Large Social Media Following
Social media has become so popular that lots of people are obsessed with having as many followers as they can. However, Dan isn’t the kind of person who puts a lot of time and effort into his social media presence. At the moment, Dan has just 108 followers on Instagram. There’s always a chance that number will grow thanks to his role in Lost Gold of the Aztecs.
9. He Ran for Mayor
Apparently, Dan is also very interested in politics. A video that was posted on YouTube in the fall of 2018 revealed that Dan ran for the mayor of San Leandro. Unfortunately, however, he did not run the race. Although that may have been crushing at the time, things have still managed to work out for Dan in other ways.
10. He Has Been With His Wife Since They Were Teenagers
The majority of high school relationships don’t end up working out, but that wasn’t Dan’s reality. He and his now-wife, Gina, have been together since he was 15 years old. They got married at 19 and they now have children. Gina and their son Derrick are also cast members of Lost Gold of the Aztecs.