Best known for her role as Simone Hicks in the popular CW series All American, Geffri Hightower’s star is on the brink of shining even brighter. She is now the star of a spin-off series based on her character titled All American: Homecoming. The series follows Simone as she goes off to college, and it’s going to be a great opportunity for Geffri to really spread her wings and show viewers what she can do. Although the show is just getting started, there are already lots of people who have fallen in love with the premise and the characters. If this show ends up being as successful as All American, it could open lots of major doors for Geffri. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Geffri Hightower.
1. She’s A California Native
Geffri was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles and she is very proud of where she’s from. Unfortunately, however, she hasn’t shared much information about her upbringing or her family life. As far as we can tell, she is still based in the Los Angeles area.
2. She Loves Fashion
Acting might be the main way Geffri expresses herself, but it certainly isn’t the only. She has a great sense of style and fashion is another way she likes to share her personality with the world. Whether she’s getting ready for a formal event or a night out with friends, you can bet that Geffri is going to show up looking like a million bucks.
3. She Was In An Episode of Everybody Hates Chris
Over the course of her career, Geffri has gotten the chance to be part of some very cool projects. Among them was the popular sitcom Everybody Hates Chris which aired from 2005 to 2009. Geffri appeared in an episode of the show in 2008 as a character named Latrinda.
4. She Isn’t Actually A Teenager
If you’re a fan of All American, then you know that Geffri’s character recently graduated from high school. In real life, however, Geffri’s high school days have been behind her for quite some time. While we don’t know exactly how old she is, she is likely in her late 20s.
5. She Went to An HBCU
While there are plenty of differences between Geffri and her character, Simone, there are also some things the two have in common. One of those things is going to an HBCU. According to an old LinkedIn profile, Geffri attended Clark Atlanta University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communication in 2015.
6. She’s Been On Broadway
Geffri fell in love with acting at a very early age. During an interview with Voyage LA, Geffri said, “As a child, I was so in awe of tv shows starring children because I thought to myself “if they can do it, why can’t I?” I used to tell my mom that I wanted to be inside of the tv! Who would have known that years later I’d be doing just that. I started my acting career at the age of 9 on broadway starring as “young nala” in Disney’s “The Lion King”. By the time I was a teenager, I transitioned from stage to tv and film and have been on the journey ever since!”
7. She’s Also A Writer and Director
At this point in her career, Geffri has been putting most of her energy into acting. However, that isn’t the only thing she wants to do. While talking to Voyage LA, she shared that she also likes to write and produce. At the moment, though, it doesn’t appear that she has any credits for either.
8. All American Isn’t The First Time She’s Worked with Taye Diggs
The entertainment industry may seem huge from the outside, but the truth is that it’s actually quite small and people’s paths tend to cross more than once. Not only are Geffri and Taye Diggs castmates on All American, but the two also worked together more than a decade ago when they were both cast members on Private Practice.
9. She Likes to Sing and Dance
One of the best ways to stand out in the entertainment industry is to be able to do multiple things. This is something that Geffri certainly understands. On top of her skills as an actress, she is also a talented singer and dancer. That said, it doesn’t look like she has any interest in pursuing a career as a singer or dancer.
10. She Enjoys Her Privacy
At this point, it’s almost normal for celebrities to overshare with the public when it comes to their personal lives. However, that isn’t something Geffri plans on doing. So far, she has been very private. With little known about her outside of acting, it’s easy to keep all of the focus on her career.