10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gail Lerner

Gail Lender has spent her entire career in the entertainment industry working behind the scenes. As a result, most people aren’t familiar with her face. However, there’s a good chance they’re familiar with her work. Over the years, Gail has worked on some very successful TV shows such as Black-ish, Grace and Frankie, and Call Your Mother. With a creative mind and a passion for telling stories, Gail has a special way of bringing things to life on screen. Now she’s hoping to bring that same magic to Hollywood as the director of the movie Cheaper by the Dozen. Although the film has already been remade multiple times, this version brings a fresh perspective. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Gail Lender.
1. She’s Originally From Connecticut
As a Connecticut native myself, I can’t help but feel a little excitement every time I find out that someone else is from my home state. Needless to say, I felt a sense of pride when I learned that Gail is from a small town in southern Connecticut called Woodbridge. She went to high school at a private school in New Haven called Hopkins School before going to Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania.
2. Cheaper By The Dozen Is Her First Movie Project
Gail has more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry, but Cheaper by the Dozen is her first time directing a feature film. However, all of the other projects she’s worked on have prepared her for this huge moment in her career. Hopefully, we’ll get to see her do more movies in the future.
3. She’s A Dog Person
If you’re a dog person, you’ll be happy to know that Gail is one too. The bond between dogs and humans is truly one of the most special relationships in the world. It’s unclear if she has any dogs at the moment, but it appears that she has been a dog mom before.
4. She Believes In The Importance of Representation
In recent years, there has been lots of criticism about the lack of diversity in the entertainment industry. Gail hopes to be a part of bringing more accurate representation to the screen. While talking to With Ashley and Co, Gail said, “Kenya [Barris] and I have been working together six years now, and we just talk a lot about the importance of representation. Really showing the world how it is. And, a lot of times, TV, movies, TV shows, it seems like we just see white families become the norm. Which is not a reflection of the world and not a reflection of the world that we want to show as storytellers. So, to get a chance to show a family that really looks like what America looks like now was just an exciting opportunity.”
5. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Just because Gail has been in the entertainment industry for a long time doesn’t mean that she only knows how to exist under bright lights. She still has lots of appreciation for the simple things and one of them includes spending time out in nature. Being outside is also a great way for Gail to disconnect from the entertainment industry and take some time to rest and recharge.
6. Her Husband Works in the Entertainment Industry
Gail isn’t the only person in her household who has built a successful career in the entertainment business. Her husband, Colin Campbell, is a writer, director, and producer who has been in the industry for more than 20 years. It’s unclear exactly how long the couple has been married.
7. She Enjoys Her Privacy
Most of us are used to knowing way too much about celebrities to the point that it can be exhausting. Gail has always been very mindful about what she shares in regard to her personal life. When she does interviews, she likes to keep all of the attention on her work.
8. She’s Jewish
Gail isn’t the kind of person who has spoken openly about her religious beliefs when she’s in the spotlight, but we have learned that she is Jewish. While we know that Gail was raised in a Jewish household, it’s unclear if she’s still a practicing member of the faith.
9. She’s Lost Two Children
Gail’s life has been full of great moments, but she’s also had more than her fair share of difficult times. In 2019, her children, Hart and Ruby were killed in a car accident after being struck by a drunk driver. This tragic incident has forever changes the lives of Gail and her husband.
10. She’s Passionate About Human Rights
Gail isn’t afraid to speak out about the things that are important to her and human rights are one of those things. She has consistently used her platform to raise awareness of things like the fight to end racism and she has also donated to organizations that support these causes.