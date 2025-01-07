From Paul Mescal to Barry Keoghan: Meet Hollywood’s Rising A-list Actors

In the past decade, several young stars have been positioned as the next Hollywood A-list actors. Their work ethics, growing projects, and character dedication have made them the go-to actors when casting younger, white characters. Interestingly, these male actors, whose ages range from 27 to 38, as of 2024, have slowly become leading men in their own rights.
From indie films to big studio productions, these young, rising A-list actors have worked and co-starred with Hollywood’s top filmmakers and actors. While it begs the question as to why they have become the most sought-after actors, the media has conveniently dubbed them Hollywood’s “It Boys.” However, luck isn’t what has brought them this far, as each has shown remarkable acting talent and range, with several accolades to back it up. Meet Hollywood’s new pack of young, male, rising A-list actors.
Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal has become a household name with the success of Scott Ridley’s 24-year-long sequel, Gladiator II. Although the Irish actor gained widespread recognition for his breakout role as Connie Waldron in the critically acclaimed miniseries Normal People, Gladiator II has been his biggest project yet. Born on February 2, 1996, Mescal began his career in theater, having graduated from The Lir Academy at Trinity College Dublin. Paul Mescal was recognized and commended for his talent early in his career. His performance in his screen debut, Normal People, earned him an Emmy Award nomination and a win for Best Actor at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards.
Following this success, Mescal appeared in several independent films such as The Lost Daughter (his film debut in 2021), God’s Creatures, and Aftersun (for which he received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor). Known for his nuanced performances and ability to convey emotional depth, Paul Mescal quickly became one of his generation’s most sought-after actors. Mescal also starred in Carmen (2022), All of Us Strangers (2023), and Foe (2023). In addition to his screen work, Paul Mescal has continued to work in theater, recently portraying Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire stage production.
Jacob Elordi
Australian actor Jacob Elordi developed a passion for acting at an early age. To this end, he moved to the United States in 2017. Interestingly, Elordi’s Hollywood debut, The Kissing Booth (2018), became his breakthrough role. The film’s success turned it into a trilogy which gave Jacob Elordi international recognition, establishing him as a heartthrob among younger audiences. The teen romantic comedy films were critically acclaimed.
Elordi further showcased his acting range by portraying the complex and troubled Nate Jacobs in HBO’s hit series Euphoria. He also appeared in notable projects such as 2 Hearts and The Sweet East. Jacob Elordi’s career continued to evolve as he took on more diverse roles. It culminated in his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s 2023 Priscilla. That same year, he delivered a masterful performance as Felix Catton in Emerald Fennell’s black comedy thriller Saltburn. His performance earned him his first BAFTA Film Award and People’s Choice Awards.
Austin Butler
Austin Butler is the oldest in this group of rising Hollywood A-list actors. Also, Butler has had more acting experience, beginning his acting career in his early teens on Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. He also appeared in other Nickelodeon and Disney Channel TV series, such as Hannah Montana, iCarly, and Zoey 101. However, his breakout role came in 2013 with The Carrie Diaries, where he portrayed Sebastian Kydd. He solidified his rising popularity after playing Wil Ohmsford in The Shannara Chronicles.
Although he made his film debut in 2009 with Aliens in the Attic, it wasn’t until 2019 that he caught the audience’s attention. Butler had portrayed Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He followed the performance by portraying Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical drama Elvis. The performance earned Butler his first Oscar nomination and a win at the Golden Globe Awards. Since then, he has played a lead role in The Bikeriders and joined Denis Villeneuve’s 2024 Dune sequel, Dune: Part Two, portraying Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen.
Harris Dickinson
Harris Dickinson is a talented British actor known for his versatility and compelling performances. Although making his screen debut in 2014, Dickinson first gained widespread recognition for his role as Frankie in the critically acclaimed 2017 indie film Beach Rats. His performance earned him a nomination for Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards. Since then, Harris Dickinson has built a diverse acting portfolio, including roles in The King’s Man (as a young Conrad Oxford) and Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning satirical drama Triangle of Sadness.
Dickinson’s other notable roles include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (as Prince Philip), See How They Run (as Richard Attenborough), and Where the Crawdads Sing (as Chase Andrews). He has been busy ever since, starring in Scrapper (2023) and portraying David Von Erich in The Iron Claw (2023). In 2024, he played the romantic interest to Nicole Kidman’s character in Babygirl and as Jack in Steve McQueen’s historical war drama Blitz.
Joseph Quinn
British actor Joseph Quinn made his screen debut in 2011. Four years later, he portrayed Arthur Havisham in the British drama film Dickensian. However, after joining Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things in season 4, Quinn’s breakthrough role came as Eddie Munson. Born in London, Quinn studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). Besides his screen career, Quinn has also worked in theater.
Although he made his film debut in the 2018 Overlord, Quinn’s biggest project, following Stranger Things, came in 2023, starring alongside Lupita Nyong’o and Djimon Hounsou in A Quiet Place: Day One. Joseph Quinn also starred as Geta alongside Paul Mescal and other stars in the 2024 Gladiator II. Quinn officially joined the MCU in 2025, portraying Johnny Storm/Human Torch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan is another Irish actor with a fast-rising profile in Hollywood. Keoghan first gained attention in the 2017 movies The Killing of a Sacred Deer (as Martin Lang) and Dunkirk (as George Mills). He made his MCU debut in 2021, portraying Druig in the Chloé Zhao-directed Eternals. The following year, he made a cameo as The Joker in The Batman. Keoghan’s career upturned in 2022 after playing Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin.
Keoghan’s performance earned the young Irish actor his first Academy Awards nomination. He was also nominated at the Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Awards (which he won). Barry Keoghan followed the role with yet another brilliant performance as Oliver Quick in Saltburn (2023). He also played Lt. Curtis Biddick in 2024 war drama miniseries Masters of the Air. Since then, he has starred in Bird (2024) and Bring Them Down (2024), with a few upcoming film projects. Although not one of these young, rising A-list actors, Joe Alwyn is another young actor with a rising profile.
