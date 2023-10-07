Comprehensive Guide to Stream ‘Aftersun’ Online

Aftersun is a drama film which was released in 2022. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 21 May 2022 and was released in theaters in the United States on 21 October 2022, and in the United Kingdom on 18 November 2022. Aftersun was distributed in the United States and Canada by A24. The film received positive feedback from critics and viewers, earning a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.7/10 on IMDb. The film was written and directed by Charlotte Wells.
Aftersun received four nominations at the BAFTA Awards. It was named one of the best films of 2022 by the National Board of Review and was awarded top place by Sight and Sound in its poll for the best films of 2022. The film also performed well at the box office grossing over $8 million. Filming of the movie took place in Turkey.
What Is Aftersun About?
Aftersun follows the story of 11-year-old Sophie. She goes on a summer holiday to a fading vacation resort in the late 1990s in Turkey with her loving 30-year-old father, Calum. Sophie treasures her time together with her loving and idealistic father, she also captures the holiday on a MiniDV camera.
However, two decades later, a now adult Sophie tries to process the fading remembrance of her father. Sophie’s tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship. Her childhood memories constantly replay in her mind. But memory is unreliable, and Sophie needs to make sense of the parent she loved but thought she knew.
Who Are The Cast And Director?
Irish actor Paul Mescal played the role of extremely loving and nurturing father, Calum. Paul Mescal was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor. Scottish child actress Frankie Corio played young Sophie while Celia Rowlson-Hall played adult Sophie.
Born on 13 June 1987, Charlotte Wells is a Scottish director, writer, and producer. Charlotte made her feature directorial debut with Aftersun. The story is partly based on her own life. She received many accolades as a breakthrough director. Wells won the category for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer at the 76th BAFTA Awards. She was also nominated for the Golden Camera.
Reviews Of The Movie
Aftersun generally received positive reviews. American journalist A.O. Scott of The New York Times described the film as astonishing and devastating. Critics also praised Wells’ direction and screenplay, and Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal’s performances. Metacritic gave the movie a weighted average score of 95 out of 100 based on 46 critics.
Where Can You Stream Aftersun?
Upon its release in 2022, Aftersun wasn’t available on streaming platforms till the following year. On 5 January 2023, the film became available to stream on Mubi in countries where the platform is available. Aftersun was distributed in Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Latin America, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom by Mubi. Although the film is not available to stream on Mubi in the U.S. there are a number of other platforms where one can stream Aftersun.
The film is available for streaming on FuboTV, Paramount Plus Apple TV Channel, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, Showtime Roku Premium Channel, Showtime Amazon Channel, Showtime, and DIRECTV. One can also buy Aftersun on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and DIRECTV. In the United Kingdom, it is also available to buy on Amazon Video and Sky Store.
Where Can You Rent Aftersun?
Apart from streaming and buying, there are also options to rent the movie on various platforms. However, prices differ from one platform to another and from one region to another. Aftersun is available for rent on Amazon Video, Vudu, DIRECTV, Spectrum On Demand, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Microsoft Store, and Apple TV. In the United Kingdom, the movie is available to rent on Amazon Video, Sky Store, Rakuten TV, Curzon Home Cinema, and Apple TV.
Amazon Video, Vudu, DIRECTV, and Spectrum On Demand all charge $3.99 to rent the movie. However, on Google Play Movies, YouTube, and Microsoft Store it is $4.99 to rent and $5.99 on Apple TV. In the United Kingdom, the prices also differ also. On Amazon Video, Sky Store, and Rakuten TV to rent Aftersun costs £3.49, while on Curzon Home Cinema, and Apple TV it costs £4.00 and £4.99 respectively.