Alice Young: Who Is Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s Wife?

Depending on one’s subject interest, Alice Young is far from being a popular name or figure in the entertainment world. However, as a mathematical genius, she has contributed to society in more ways than imagined. For years, Alice Young has stayed fairly away from the spotlight.
However, being married to one of the world’s top figures, Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, there truly is no hiding place. Unarguably a combination of beauty and brains, Alice Young is a role model for many young girls/women. Here’s more on Alice Young’s life and career.
Alice Young’s Early Years
Alice Young was born in 1958 in Texas. Although not much is known about her years in High School, Young loved mathematics at a young age. As such, when it came time for university, Young not only chose to study Physics, but she did so at Rice University. Located in Houston, Texas, Rice University is a private research university with reputable alumni (Marshall Scholars, Rhodes Scholars, Churchill Scholars, and Nobel laureates). Besides its alumni records, Young chose Rice University because it has collaborated with the Johnson Space Center for over 50 years. Alice Young graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Physics. By 1985, she had a Ph.D. in Mathematical Physics From the University of Texas.
She Met Neil DeGrasse Tyson At the University of Texas
Alice Young and Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s love story began as classmates at the University of Texas. While pursuing her PhD in Mathematical Physics, Young was required to take a class in General Relativity. Although they initially tried to play it off as friends, they began dating while at the university. Young and Tyson dated for a couple of years before getting married.
Alice Young Got Married in 1988
Neil DeGrasse Tyson revealed on the 2023 PBD Podcast Episode 223 that he had to use scientific methods to confirm Alice Young was the one for him. There was no doubt the couple were in love, and while his heart pointed towards Young as his soulmate, he couldn’t resist trying to confirm what his heart already knew. Alice Young wasn’t the first or only lady he had dated, but the renowned astrophysicist knew she held a special place in his heart. Alice Young and Neil DeGrasse Tyson got married in 1988. The couple have been blessed with two children. Alice Young gave birth to their first child and daughter, Miranda Tyson. Unsurprisingly, they named her Miranda after one of planet Uranus’ five moons – its smallest moon. They also had a son, Travis Tyson. In 2023, Alice Young and Neil DeGrasse Tyson celebrated their 35th marriage anniversary.
Alice Young Lives In New York
Although Alice Young spent all her growing years in the Southern state of Texas, she now calls New York home. After marriage, Young and Tyson chose to move East to New York. The couple currently live in the Tribeca neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. They also raised both of their children in the city.
She Stayed Supportive of Her Husband During the Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Alice Young and Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s marriage had stayed fairly out of the spotlight until late 2018. Although she has accompanied her husband to several public events, Young’s personal life became a public affair when her husband was accused of sexual misconduct. By the end of 2018, four women had separately come forward to accuse the astrophysicist of misconduct. One of the accusers alleged the sexual misconduct took place as far back as 1984. Coincidentally, this was a time when Young and Tyson were still at the University of Texas. She had accused Tyson of drugging and raping her.
The second accusation was alleged to have occurred in the late 2000s, with Young and Tyson’s marriage a decade-and-a-half old. Tyson had been accused of making inappropriate sexual advances at the lady during an Astronomical Society gathering in 2009. An assistant at Young’s husband’s show, Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, also alleged sexual inappropriation towards her. She stated it made working with the astrophysicist so unbearable she had to resign as his assistant. By the fourth accusation, Young’s quiet, computer programming life has become the center of public debate.
Several investigations were launched by the Museum of Natural History, National Geographic, Fox, and other companies that worked with her husband. All of his shows were either suspended or taken off air until the completion of the investigation. Although details about the outcome of the investigations weren’t made public, Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s shows resumed, and his suspension was lifted. Young’s steadfast commitment to Tyson soon began to make the headlines. Despite the accusations, Alice Young stayed supportive of her husband through the months-long turmoil.
