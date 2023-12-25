Mirren Mack: Who Is the Scottish Actress Taking Over Hollywood?

Mirren Mack is climbing the ladder of success in Hollywood one project at a time. A Scottish actress, Mack is making waves in a very competitive industry with thousands of talented performers. In less than a decade as a professional actress, Mack has scored a handful of award nominations with two wins. Her achievements don’t come as a surprise, considering the family she grew up in.
Among several notable appearances, Mirren Mack is best known for her roles in The Nest (2020), Sex Education (2020), Mudlarks (2022), The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022), and My House (2023). Beyond acting, Mack is also a trained dancer. She danced at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games alongside her younger sister. However, both sisters are currently focused on acting. Learn more about Mirren Mack as you read on.
Early Life and Education
A Scottish performer, Mirren Mack was born on December 8, 1997, in Stirling, Scotland, to Billy (father) and Callan (mother). Mack was born into a family of entertainers. Her father is an actor while her mother teaches drama. She also has a younger sister, Molly, who is an actress. As such, Mack grew up in the entertainment industry and knew she wanted to tread that path from a young age. In their budding years, the sisters performed together at events, including the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Mirren Mack attended Riverside Primary School for her early education before attending Wallace High School in Stirling. A 2016 recipient of the Dewar Arts Award for outstanding Scottish talent in the arts, Mack was in her fifth year in high school when she began taking lessons at the Dance School of Scotland’s Musical Theatre. She later auditioned to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama for a Bachelor of Arts in Acting. Mack went into full-time acting after her studies.
Mirren Mack Began Her Professional Acting Career On Stage
Mirren Mack’s debut acting role as a professional was in the stage production of Bat Boy as Mayor Maggie. The play was directed by Graham Dickie at the Citizen’s Theatre, earning Mack the Musical Theatre Award and the drama award for her year. She went on to build an extensive stage career that has stood the test of time. In 2017, she performed in four stage productions, including The Seagull, The Relapse, and Orphans. Mack was seen in five stage projects in 2018 – as Viola in Twelfth Night, as Phaedra in Phaedra’s Love, as Agave in The Bachai, as Ado Annie in Oklahoma!, and as Naz in Mercury Fur.
In 2019, Mirren Mack continued her stage exploits in two productions – Orestes as Electra and Merrily We Roll Along as Joanne. She was last seen on stage in 2022 when she appeared as Queenie in the Rufus Norris-directed Small Island. The Scottish star has since diverted her energy to the screen.
Dissecting Mirren Mack’s Screen Career
While she has done more on the stage, Mirren Mack is taking the screen by storm. The Stirling native made her television debut in 2020, appearing as Florence in three episodes of the Netflix series Sex Education. That same year, she scored her first leading role in the BBC TV mini-series The Nest as Kaya. She also appeared as herself in Portrait Artist of the Year’s seventh series.
In 2021, Mirren Mack appeared as Maggie in two episodes of Dalgliesh, a British crime drama television series. She began filming The Witcher: Blood Origin the same year and appeared as Merwyn in the fantasy miniseries in 2022. As a main cast member in The Witcher: Blood Origin, Mack shared the screen with seasoned stars like Lenny Henry and Michelle Yeoh. In 2023, she appeared in a main role in The Doll Factory as Rose Whittle. Mack has more television projects in the pipeline, including Mary & George and Miss Austen.
On the big screen, Mirren Mack has only appeared in short films, including the 2021 Dominic Gilday-directed Mudlarks which featured her as Ansel. She also appeared as Rose in Ladybaby in 2021. In 2022, Mack appeared in two short films – Blood Rites as Rose and The Painter & The Poet as Gemma.
Career Achievements and Awards
Mirren Mack has been garnering acclaim for her outstanding performances. An early achiever, Mack was decorated with an Outstanding Scottish Talent in the Arts award by the Dewar Arts Award in 2016. Her role in The Nest earned Mack a nomination for the BAFTA Scotland Award’s Best Actress – Television. In 2021, Mack won two out of three nominations for her role in Mudlarks, including the British Short Film Awards in the category. She was nominated for Best Actress by the British Short Film Awards for the role.
