8 Things You Didn’t Know About Parks and Recreation’s Jim O’Heir

14 mins ago
14 mins ago

Jim O’Heir is a well-known Hollywood actor and comedian. He’s most famous for playing the clumsy Jerry Gergich on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. Jerry remains one of the most loved characters on the show to this day, and it’s all thanks to the talented O’Heir.

O’Heir is a true TV veteran. He has done many different projects throughout his long career, from making guest appearances on popular sitcoms to portraying character actors. But there’s much more to him than his iconic roles. Here are eight facts you didn’t know about Jim O’Heir.

1. Jim O’Heir Initially Auditioned for the Role of Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation

Ron Swanson Nick Offerman Parks and Recreation

It’s hard to imagine anyone else playing the grumpy Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation than the magnificent Nick Offerman. But at one point, every comedian in Hollywood had their eyes on this iconic role, and Jim O’Heir was one of them. According to O’Heir, a lot of actors auditioned for it because it looks very promising. He said, “I auditioned for Ron Swanson, like everybody else in L.A. … There was heat around this because it was the untitled Amy Poehler project.”

2. He Has Made Several Guest Appearances on Various Sitcoms and Shows

Jim O'Heir friends

Other than being a main cast member on Parks and Recreation, O’Heir was also a guest on other popular sitcoms and shows. For instance, he had a minor role on the iconic show Friends, where he played an oddly similar character to his character on Parks and Rec. O’Heir played an inept adoption agency worker who messed up Monica and Chandler’s adoption papers. His other significant guest appearances were in shows Malcolm in the Middle, Boston Legal, Star Trek: Voyager, 3rd Rock from the Sun, ER, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Better Call Saul, and Parenthood.

3. He Co-hosts the Parks and Recollection Podcast

Rob Lowe Jim O'Heir Parks and Rec

Another fact you probably didn’t know about Jim O’Heir is that he’s also a podcast host as of April 2023. He recently replaced Rob Lowe on the ultimate Parks and Recreation rewatch podcast. He now co-hosts the Parks and Recollection podcast with the show’s writer, Greg Levine, where they recap together each episode of the beloved comedy series.

4. Jim O’Heir Has Almost 200 IMDB Credits

jim o'heir Brooklyn Nine-Nine

There’s a reason O’Heir is considered a TV veteran. Not only was he a part of one of the most legendary sitcoms in television history, but he also has an impressively long and astonishing acting portfolio. O’Heir has almost 200 IMDB credits, with many more to come in the future.

5. Jim O’Heir Has Significant Theatre Experience

Jim O Heir Parks and Rec

O’Heir is not just a TV actor. He also has significant theatre roles under his belt. He was a part of Chicago theater and improv during the 1980s and 1990s in their comedic theater troupe called “White Noise.” Some of his plays are The Book of Blanche, Stumpy’s Gang, and Ad-Nauseam. 

6. He Is a Fan of The Office

The Office cast

The Office walked so that Parks and Rec could run. The Office used the same mockumentary formula as its successor, Parks and Rec, to entertain its viewers. So it makes perfect sense that Jim O’Heir was a fan of it even before his role as Jerry. He said, “I’ve been an ‘Office’ fan from day one. I knew Steve Carell in Chicago back in the day, so I started watching to support a Chicago guy and immediately got hooked on that show.”

7. He Had a Better Call Saul Cameo

jim o'heir better call saul

Years after his role in Parks and Recreation, O’Heir made an exciting cameo on one of the most successful shows in television history. He appeared in Better Call Saul as a mall security guard who’s also a huge Cinnabon fan and is constantly consuming cinnamon rolls. He recalls, “I had a spit bucket, but there were some takes where I was talking and eating, and I couldn’t spit it out. Bob … who I know a little from the old days in Chicago … was saying to me, ‘Dude, if you have to, just stop and spit it out.’ There were a lot of Cinnabons consumed, and they’re delicious, especially that creamy, whatever-the-hell thing is that goes on it.”

8. He Is a Chicago Native

jim o'heir parks and rec

O’Heir is a proud Chicago native. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on February 4, 1962. That’s where he also got his start in acting, having first attended the Thornton Fractional South High School in Lansing, Illinois, and Loyola University Chicago, and then joined the Chicago theater.

