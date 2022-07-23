Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Leave No Trace”

The film Leave No Trace is a documentary about the Boy Scouts of America reaching a $2.7 billion settlement over sex abuse claims, the largest such settlement in history. The film follows the stories of several victims of sexual abuse within the organization, as they share their experiences and speak out about the need for justice. Leave No Trace also features interviews with experts on child sexual abuse, who discuss the scope of the problem and the importance of holding institutions accountable. Ultimately, Leave No Trace is a powerful film that shines a light on an important issue and highlights the need for reform within the Boy Scouts of America.
The Wrap published a review of the film and wrote, “The documentary’s spotlight on sexual abuse victims is undeniably powerful. Two brothers from Lebanon, Oregon, who fell victim to scoutmaster Doug Young between 2015 and 2017, courageously appear on camera and speak about their experiences without silhouette obfuscation to protect their identities.” When you’re done with watching Leave No Trace, here are five more movies and documentaries you can watch that explore troubling issues, scandals, and cover-ups.
Athlete A
Athlete A is a 2020 American documentary film directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. The documentary follows a team of investigative journalists from The Indianapolis Star as they broke the story of doctor Larry Nassar sexually assaulting young female gymnasts and the subsequent allegations that engulfed USA Gymnastics (USAG) and its then-CEO Steve Penny. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2020.
It was released in theaters and on Netflix on June 23, 2020. Athlete A received critical acclaim, with many praising the film for its handling of the sensitive subject matter and for its investigative journalism. In a review by Variety, they praised the voices in the film saying, “Athlete A is a testament to their perseverance, and to the courage of all those who stood up in court to face the man who had violated their humanity. But it’s also a testament to the obsession that gave cover to their abuse — to a culture that wanted winners at any cost.”
The Invisible War
The Invisible War is a documentary film written and directed by Kirby Dick and produced by Amy Ziering and Tanner King Barklow. It explores the prevalence of sexual assault in the United States military. The film features interviews with survivors of sexual assault, as well as with military and government officials. The film premiered at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, where it received the U.S. Documentary Audience Award. Since its release, the film has been credited with raising awareness about sexual assault in the military and prompting reforms within the Department of Defense.
The Hollywood Reporter reviewed the film and praised its direction and editing saying, “The Invisible War is arguably his most urgently affecting work to date. Skillfully edited by Doug Blush and Derek Boonstra, the film plants a knot in the stomach of the viewer and then steadily tightens it via an accrual of information, to a point where it seems inconceivable that this epidemic can be allowed to continue unchecked.”
The Hunting Ground
The Hunting Ground is a 2015 American documentary film about the incidence of sexual assault on college campuses in the United States and the reported failure of college administrations to deal with it adequately. Written and directed by Kirby Dick and produced by Amy Ziering, it premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. The film follows several women who say they were sexually assaulted while attending American universities, and examines how their schools responded (or failed to respond) to their reports of assault. The film also looks at the possible reasons why sexual assault is so prevalent on American college campuses, and argues that university administrations are more concerned with protecting their reputations than they are with ensuring the safety of their students.
The Hunting Ground has been lauded by critics for its brave and important examination of a deeply troubling issue, and has helped to raise awareness of the problem of sexual assault on college campuses. In a review by The New York Times, they wrote, “Their stories — delivered in sorrow and rage, with misting eyes and squared jaws — make this imperfect movie a must-watch work of cine-activism, one that should be seen by anyone headed to college and by those already on campus.
Bad Education
Bad Education is based on the true story of the largest public school embezzlement in American history. The film follows Frank Tassone (Hugh Jackman), the superintendent of a prestigious Long Island school district, as he and his assistant, Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney), embezzle millions of dollars from the district. As the investigation into their crimes unfolds, the film explores the motivations of both Tassone and Gluckin, and the devastating impact their crimes had on the community they claimed to serve. Bad Education is a gripping and often darkly funny tale of greed and betrayal, and an essential look at the state of public education in America today.
The Guardian gave particular praise to Jackman’s performance saying, “But the film’s real ace is a never-better Jackman, following up an underrated turn in last year’s The Front Runner with another difficult and inscrutable protagonist. It’s fascinating character work for reasons it would be unfair for me to reveal (even though it’s easily Google-able) but there are hidden, tragic depths and it’s one of the best performances we’ve ever seen from him as he appears to be thriving in a challenging and thrilling new phase of his career.”
Bombshell
Bombshell is a 2019 drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. The film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, and is based upon the accounts of the women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney appear in supporting roles. The film follows three women at Fox News who take on the network’s founder and CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Bombshell was released in the United States on December 20, 2019, by Lionsgate. The film received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise for the acting, direction, and screenplay.
Theron’s performance as Megyn Kelly received particular acclaim. Rolling Stone commended the female protagonists of the film and wrote, “Bombshell rightly gives women pride of place in the gladiatorial arena. After all, it wasn’t men who finally slayed the beast. Three extraordinary actors, directed with artful purpose by Jay Roach (HBO’s Recount, Game Change and All the Way) from a slashing script by Charles Randolph (The Big Short), make Bombshell an explosive piece of entertainment that also means to make a difference. Listen up.”