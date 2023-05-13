7 Things You Didn’t Know About The Delta Force’s Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris is an action film icon known for uniquely incorporating martial arts into his movies. Norris’ face is as popular as his name among several generations of movie audiences. Norris mostly plays the hero and good guy who prefers to find solutions rather than use his martial arts skills to fight. However, pushed to the wall, Norris is never shy of using his trademark roundhouse kick to take out the bad guys.
Norris is a 1.78 m tall guy with a characteristic beard and red hair. He has appeared in over 40 film and television productions, with his last movie appearance in the 2012 The Expendables 2. At the height of his acting career in the 80s, Norris played the memorable character of Major Scott McCoy in The Delta Force. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Chuck Norris.
1. The Movies You Know Chuck Norris From
Action film audiences of the early 70s will recognize Chuck Norris as one of the antagonists in The Way of the Dragon (1972). Although the role is one of Norris’ earliest, the success of the movie brought him some recognition. Norris is also known for his lead role as John David Dawes in Breaker! Breaker! (1977). In the 80s, Norris appeared in popular movies like Missing in Action (1984), where he played Colonel James Braddock.
In 1986, Norris was cast as Major Scott McCoy, the deputy commander of the elite Delta Force unit. Norris reprised the role in the movie’s sequel in 1990. In a more recent appearance, Norris played John T. Booker, a retired military operative in The Expendables 2.
2. Chuck Norris’s Life Before Becoming An Actress
In 1958, A decade before Chuck Norris began his acting career, he joined the United States Air Force. As an Air Policeman, Norris was sent to serve at Osan Air Base in South Korea. Norris served in the Air Force for about four years before his discharge in August 1962. After his discharge, Norris applied to be a police officer in Torrance, California. While on the waiting list, Norris chose to follow a different career path.
3. How Chuck Norris Got His Stage Name
Norris was born Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma, on March 10, 1940. He was first referred to as “Chuck” in South Korea. The name stuck with him for a long time, even after returning to the United States and his dismissal from the Air Force. It was an easy choice as a stage name when he chose to become an actor.
4. Chuck Norris’ Martial Arts Career
Chuck Norris developed a passion for martial arts, particularly Tang Soo Do, in South Korea. He continued in the art and earned a black belt in Tang Soo Do. Even after his return to the United States and dismissal from the Air Force, Norris continued learning and developing his martial arts skills. Seeing how beneficial martial arts is to everyday living, Norris decided to open a studio to teach Tang Soo Do.
Norris began participating in martial arts competitions in the mid-60s. Although he lost his earliest tournaments, by June 1967, Norris was declared champion of a Karate Competition. Norris retired undefeated in 1974. Norris achieved several martial arts ranks. He has a 10th-degree black belt in Chuck Norris System/Chun Kuk Do and American Tang Soo Do, an 8th-degree black belt in Taekwondo and Kyokushin Budokai, a 5th-degree black belt in Karate, a 3rd-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and a black belt in Judo.
5. Chuck Norris Once Became An Internet Sensation
Norris became an internet sensation in early 2005 after Ian Spector created Chuck Norris Facts. Norris became popular amongst a generation that didn’t know or watch his movies. These facts were more satirical and funny than they were true. One such Chuck Norris fact was “Chuck Norris was once bitten by a cobra. After five days of agonizing pain, the cobra finally died.” Even Chuck Norris found them funny and added this particular fact to his line in The Expendables 2.
6. Chuck Norris Has Received A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Chuck Norris was honored with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 1989. The actor was honored for his contribution to the growth of the film industry, receiving Star in the Motion Picture category. Norris’ Star is located at 7000 Hollywood Blvd.
7. Chuck Norris Is A Published Author
Norris diversified his talents and is also a bestselling author. He has published nine books, with his first, Winning Tournament Karate, published in 1975. Chuck Norris‘s last book, which he co-wrote, was The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book: 101 of Chuck’s Favorite Facts and Stories, and published in 2009.
