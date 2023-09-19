Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2: Everything We Know

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 has been in the pipeline since April 2020 and promises to deliver another nerve-shattering experience for horror fans. Released in August 2019, the first movie debuted at the box office to an enthusiastic reception, pulling off financial and critical success that exceeded expectations. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark grossed $105 million on a budget of $25 million, with positive reviews on rating platforms that guaranteed a sequel. The adventure horror directed by André Øvredal holds a 6.2/10 IMDb rating and a 77% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 72%.
Although Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark struggled with its plotline, its varied horror conventions and creepy visuals pack abundant scary and dramatically terrifying moments. Starring Zoe Margaret Colletti as Stella Nicholls alongside Michael Garza and Gabriel Rush, the first movie is based on Alvin Schwartz’s children’s book series of the same title. It follows three friends on 1968 Halloween in an adventure with a Mexican drifter to a haunted home where they find a sinister book of horror stories and unleash gory terror. From the cast to the possible release date and plot, here are facts about Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2.
Expected Release Date For Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2
While Paramount Pictures and Entertainment One have maintained that the movie is still in development, with Øvredal returning as the director, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 has no official release date yet. Øvredal gave an update on the sequel progress while discussing his latest project, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, with IGN. He told the platform that the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike has stalled the making of the second Scary Stories movie.
“We’ve been working on the script as late as last year and even slightly into this year. The process obviously stopped with the strike, but it’s alive, for sure,” stated the director. So, the earliest possible release date for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 would be in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Possible Plot Directions For The Sequel
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark had a cliffhanger ending that incentivized the audience for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2. The credits rolled after Zoe Colletti’s Stella Nicholls teamed up with her father, Dean Norris’ Roy Nicholls, and Natalie Ganzhorn’s Ruthie Steinberg to explore ways they can bring back Chuck Steinberg (Austin Zajur) and Auggie Hilderbrandt (Gabriel Rush). Given that, it’s not far-fetched to anticipate Scary Stories 2 will dwell on their quest to establish another adventure horror that incorporates stories from Schwartz’s second book in the Scary Stories series, More Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.
Although Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2’s plot hasn’t been disclosed, it will be based on the second iteration in Schwartz’s series, which has 28 stories grouped into four chapters. The writers are bound to draw elements from all the chapters to create a unique screenplay, albeit a continuation of what transpired in the first film. Some scary stories the writers likely incorporated for the storyline include “Somebody Fell From Aloft,” “The Window,” “The Voice,” “The Dead Man’s Hand,” “The Curse,” and “Cemetery Soup.”
Cast Members For Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2
Alongside Øvredal, The Hageman Brothers Dan and Kevin Hageman will return as writers, with Guillermo del Toro as the producer. The cast for the sequel hasn’t been unveiled, but it’s expected that Zoe Colletti, Dean Norris, and Natalie Ganzhorn will return to reprise their roles if the second film picks up from where the first ended. Also, Austin Zajur and Gabriel Rush might get to reprise their characters, but that might depend on the outcome of Zoe Colletti and Co.’s quest to bring them back.
It’s possible for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 to pursue an independent story with little tie to the first film. Should that happen, the second film might feature new cast members. This scenario is unlikely as Del Toro and Øvredal have maintained from the onset that Scary Stories wouldn’t take the anthology route like the book that inspired it. Besides, fans of the franchise were promised a sequel and not just a second movie.