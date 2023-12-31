Finley Aaron Love Lockwood: 5 Facts About Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter

Finley Aaron Love Lockwood is one of the two daughters born to late American singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood. Born on the 7th of October 2008, Finley was raised alongside her fraternal twin sister, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood. The sisters hail from a prominent entertainment family, with the King of Rock and Roll as their maternal grandfather. Being the grandkid of Elvis Presley, Finley was exposed to enormous public attention right from when she was born.
To manage that and give the twin sisters some measure of normalcy, the family left their home in California for Rotherfield in East Sussex, England. Returning to California six years later, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and her sister were drawn right back into the superficial showiness the Hollywood capital compels. But with their mother’s unrelenting protection, they were able to stay off the radar. This changed after the passing of Lisa Marie Presley in January 2023, especially as the family has been embroiled in a trust battle following Lisa’s death.
1. Finley Aaron Love Lockwood’s Parents Fell In Love Working Together
Her parents met through their involvement with music. Finley Aaron Love Lockwood’s father was originally her mother’s musical director before they fell in love. In a 2005 interview with the late Larry King, Lisa Marie Presley divulged that their relationship evolved into a romance from always being together and working for long hours. “I just kind of…had a crush on him the minute I met him,” she told King. “…I could envision spending the rest of my life with him,” added the singer.
While the two eventually exchanged marital vows in January 2006, Presley didn’t get to spend the rest of her life with Lockwood. She filed for divorce in 2016 after a decade of marriage. This instigated a legal dispute over spousal support and custody of their twins, which lingered on until Presley’s death.
2. Her Mother Was Once Married To Michael Jackson And Nicolas Cage
Finley Aaron Love Lockwood’s mother was famous for various reasons, first for being the only child of Elvis Presley and then for her musical career. Much later, she also started garnering attention from her relationships with superstar celebrities like the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage. Lisa Marie Presley wedded Michael Jackson in May 1994, barely three weeks after divorcing her first husband.
Their marriage was shortlived as Presley filed for divorce in January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences. Years later, she called off her engagement to John Oszajca and began dating Nicolas Cage afterward. They wedded in August 2002, but the Leaving Las Vegas actor filed for divorce in November of that same year, which was finalized in May 2004.
3. Famous Actress and Model Riley Keough Is Her Half-Sister
Lisa Marie Presley married four men in her lifetime. Her first marriage was to Danny Keough, a bass guitarist who was a member of her band. She wedded Keough in October 1988 at the Scientology Celebrity Center, and they welcomed their first child, Riley Keough, in May 1989. Keough began her career as a teenage model before penetrating the film industry.
Now a prominent Hollywood actress, she’s known for roles in popular productions like Mad Max: Fury Road, The Girlfriend Experience, American Honey, and Daisy Jones & the Six. Sources claim Riley Keough has a good relationship with Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and her twin sister. However, it’s uncertain how their relationship has fared in the wake of the legal dispute over their late mother’s estate.
4. She Lost Her Only Brother To Suicide
Apart from Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood had another half-sibling named Benjamin Storm Keough. The second child from Lisa Marie Presley’s first marriage, Benjamin was Finley Aaron Love Lockwood’s only brother. He was born on the 21st of October 1992 and died in July 2020 from a gunshot wound at age 27. An autopsy from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that his cause of death was an “intraoral shotgun wound,” ruling his death as suicide. Benjamin’s passing was a difficult pill for the family to swallow, especially for their mother, who continued mourning him until her tragic demise.
5. Finley Aaron Love Lockwood Lost Her Mother To Complication From A Weight Loss Surgery
Roughly two and a half years after the death of her only brother, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood lost her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. She died on the 12th of January 2023 at age 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest. An autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed she died of small bowel obstruction, a complication common to the bariatric surgery she had. The surgery, according to experts, is a medical procedure used to manage obesity and related conditions. Following a public memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, Finley’s mom was laid to rest beside her son and close to her father at the Graceland Meditation Garden.
