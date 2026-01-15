Every Oz Perkins Horror Film, Ranked from Worst to Best

Slowly but surely, Oz Perkins films have earned their place as some of modern horror’s greatest movies. As the oldest child of the late actors Anthony Perkins and Berry Berenson, Perkins was introduced to the world of cinema at an early age. Having made his acting debut as the young Norman Bates in Psycho II (1983), Perkins developed a passion for making movies.
Fast-forward to a decade after his feature directorial debut, Oz Perkins has directed six horror films, including the upcoming The Young People (2026). As a rising voice in the genre, his movies, although not always Box-Office juggernauts, have shown his evolution as a filmmaker. Here’s a ranking of all six Oz Perkins films released so far, from worst to best.
6. I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016)
IMDb: 4.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 59%
Metacritic: 68%
Oz Perkins’s sophomore project, I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, is a slow-burning, poetic take on the haunted house genre. The film follows a live-in nurse, played by Ruth Wilson, who cares for an aging horror novelist in a decaying mansion. As time passes, she begins to suspect the house is haunted by the ghost from her employer’s final book. Among Oz Perkins films, it’s the most abstract. While its deliberate pacing divides audiences and critics, its eerie stillness and abstract storytelling make it uniquely haunting. Nevertheless, it has been Perkins’ least-rated film so far.
5. Gretel & Hansel (2020)
IMDb: 5.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 63%
Metacritic: 64%
Oz Perkins’ Gretel & Hansel reimagines the Brothers Grimm tale through a feminist and visually stylized lens. Sophia Lillis portrayed Gretel, who must protect her younger brother in a world filled with hunger and dark magic. Gretel & Hansel’s production design and eerie color palette elevated the classic fairy tale into arthouse horror. Although it doesn’t rank higher, the film generally received positive reviews. In its own right, it was a commercial success, grossing $22.3 million against a $5 million budget. However, critics weren’t pleased with the screenplay and the film’s pacing.
4. The Monkey (2025)
IMDb: 5.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 77%
Metacritic: 62%
Oz Perkins’ The Monkey, adapted from Stephen King’s classic short story, marked another exciting step in the filmmaker’s career. It was also one of the few times Perkins starred an A-list star in the lead role. The Monkey centers on Theo James’s character (in a dual role), twin brothers, haunted by a cursed toy monkey that seems to trigger death wherever it appears. Although it wasn’t as commercially successful as Perkins’ 2024 horror thriller hit, The Monkey had a modest win at the Box Office. Produced on a budget ranging between $10–11 million, The Monkey grossed $68.9 million after its theatrical run. Generally, the film received positive reviews.
3. The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)
IMDb: 5.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 77%
Metacritic: 68%
Oz Perkins’ feature directorial debut, The Blackcoat’s Daughter, remains a masterclass in slow-burn psychological horror. Set in a snowbound Catholic boarding school, The Blackcoat’s Daughter follows two students left behind during winter breaks as something demonic begins to take hold. With stellar performances by Kiernan Shipka and Emma Roberts, the movie established the unsettling tone that has defined Oz Perkins films. The Blackcoat’s Daughter’s chilling atmosphere and nonlinear structure made it a standout of modern indie horror. It might not have been a box-office success, but the film remains a horror masterpiece.
2. Keeper (2025)
Having begun 2025 with The Monkey, Oz Perkins ends the year with yet another masterpiece, Keeper. The film follows a married couple, Liz (Tatiana Maslany) and Malcolm (Rossif Sutherland), who retreat to a remote cabin for their anniversary. After Malcolm unexpectedly leaves the cabin and returns to the city, Liz is haunted by a sinister presence. Before its release, Keeper received critical acclaim from some of horror’s legendary filmmakers.
1. Longlegs (2024)
IMDb: 6.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
Metacritic: 77%
For now, the 2024 horror thriller Longlegs is Oz Perkins’ highest-rated film. It was the film that propelled the filmmaker into the horror mainstream. Starting Maika Monroe as an FBI agent investigating occult murders and Nicolas Cage as the unnervingly unhinged killer, Longlegs ticks many boxes of a true horror film. The film successfully combined serial killer suspense with supernatural dread, all wrapped in Perkins’ signature eerie tone. Critics praised the film’s performance and called it one of the most disturbing movies of 2024.
