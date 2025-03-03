Every Movie Directed By Louis Leterrier, Ranked

With a career spanning three decades, French filmmaker Louis Leterrier has carved a niche for himself in Hollywood. Over the years, he has built a reputation for his fast-paced action and visually dynamic storytelling. He has worked on major Hollywood productions as a director and producer.
Louis Leterrier’s background as a production assistant helped shape his signature approach to action cinema. With three upcoming films, including Fast X: Part 2, Leterrier has stayed busy since the turn of the 2020s. Nine of his films have been released between 2002 and 2023. Here’s how well they rank with critics and movie audiences.
9. Clash of the Titans
IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
Tomatometer: 27%
Popcornmeter: 40%
The 2010 Clash of the Titans was Louis Leterrier’s first fantasy film. It was a remake of Desmond Davis’s 1981 Box Office hit of the same name. Its screenplay is loosely based on the Greek myth of Perseus. Set in ancient Greece, Perseus (portrayed by Sam Worthington), a demigod, embarks on a dangerous quest to defeat Hades (Ralph Fiennes) and the monstrous Kraken. Perseus and his small army face deadly creatures and seek Medusa’s (Natalia Vodianova) head to defeat the Kraken. Louis Leterrier’s Clash of the Titans was panned by critics, who criticized its weak story, rushed pacing, and lack of character depth. It is currently Leterrier’s least-rated film.
8. The Brothers Grimsby
IMDb Rating: 6.2/10
Tomatometer: 37%
Popcornmeter: 41%
While critical reviews were mixed, audiences were generally divided about The Brothers Grimsby’s comedy. Although some found it amusing, others found it excessive. In The Brothers Grimsby, a dimwitted football fan, Kyle Alan “Nobby” Butcher (Sacha Baron Cohen), reunites with his estranged MI6 agent brother, Sebastian Graves (Mark Strong). After the reunion forces Sebastian to go uncover after a failed assassination, the brothers work together to uncover a deadly conspiracy. Their chaotic partnership leads to hilarious and action-packed misadventures. The movie also starred Isla Fisher, Rebel Wilson, Penélope Cruz, and Scott Adkins.
7. The Takedown
IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
Tomatometer: 40%
Popcornmeter: 81%
After directing the first three episodes of Netflix’s French mystery thriller Lupin, Louis Leterrier reunited with French actor Omar Sy in his 2022 French action-comedy, The Takedown. As a sequel, Sy co-starred alongside Laurent Lafitte, with each reprising their roles from the 2012 On the Other Side of the Tracks. In The Takedown, Sy and Lafitte’s characters reunite to solve a case, chasing clues, criminals, and corruption while dealing with personal conflicts. Although audiences enjoyed the humor, action sequences, and chemistry between the leads, critics were far less enthused about The Takedown. Critics and audiences who found it less entertaining felt the movie lacked originality.
6. Transporter 2
IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
Tomatometer: 52%
Popcornmeter: 58%
After the success of his feature directorial debut film, Louis Leterrier was hired to direct its 2005 sequel Transporter 2. The film series has thrown its lead actor, Jason Statham, into the spotlight. Audiences enjoyed the fast-paced fights and car chases. Although critics found the action exciting, they criticized the story. In Transporter 2, Frank Martin (Statham), who temporarily chauffeurs the wealthy Billings family, is forced to fight and protect their son, Jack (Hunter Clary), after he’s been kidnapped. While trying to protect Jack, Frank Martin uncovers a sinister scheme surrounding a deadly virus. Now, he must stop the spread of the virus, recover the antidotes, and save the Billings family and the world.
5. Fast X
IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
Tomatometer: 57%
Popcornmeter: 84%
The 2023 Fast X’s over-the-top action sequences and style divided viewers but excited its franchise fans. Due to creative differences, Louis Leterrier was hired to replace Justin Lin after Lin left the project. As the tenth installment in the main franchise, Fast X centered around Don Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew-turned-family. Jason Momoa, cast as Dante Reyes, played the film’s main antagonist, seeking revenge on Toretto and his crew. Fast X generally received mixed critical reviews, but its impressive audience score makes it one of Louis Leterrier’s top-rated films. Unsurprisingly, with Box Office earnings of $714 million, Fast X is currently Louis Leterrier’s highest-grossing movie.
4. The Incredible Hulk
IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
Tomatometer: 68%
Popcornmeter: 69%
Louis Leterrier was one of the earliest directors to work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His 2008 film, The Incredible Hulk, is the second released film in the universe. In retrospect, The Incredible Hulk is one of MCU’s most underrated gems. It follows Bruce Banner (Edward Norton) as he searches for a cure while hiding from the U.S. government.
While being hunted by General Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt), Banner battles his inner monster and a powerful new enemy. After experimenting with Bruce Banner’s blood, Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) becomes the Abomination. One of the film’s highlights is the destructive battle between Hulk and Abomination. Although Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk gained a loyal fanbase, critical reviews were generally mixed or average.
3. The Transporter
IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
Tomatometer: 54%
Popcornmeter: 73%
Louis Leterrier began his foray into filmmaking with his 2002 directorial debut, The Transporter. Arguably, the film redefined car chase action movies and sequences. It also singlehandedly turned Jason Statham into one of Hollywood’s action stars. Although its plot was deemed predictable, critics gave above-average reviews, making it a cult classic and launching a successful franchise.
2. Now You See Me
IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
Tomatometer: 51%
Popcornmeter: 70%
Unsurprisingly, the 2013 heist film Now You See Me is one of Louis Leterrier’s top-three-rated movies. Produced on a $75 million budget, the film grossed $351.7 million after its theatrical run, sitting as Leterrier’s second-highest-grossing film. Now You See Me follows a group of illusionists who perform under the name the Four Horsemen.
Beyond their magical geniuses, they are professional thieves. This puts them on the radar of the FBI and Interpol, which launch an investigation to catch them. One of the film’s highlights was its shocking twist, leading to an unexpected ending. Although the plot was considered unrealistic, Now You See Me’s success gained a strong fan following and became the first installment of what became a film series.
1. Unleashed
IMDb Rating: 7.0/10
Tomatometer: 66%
Popcornmeter: 75%
With the release and success of his 2005 action film Unleashed, Louis Leterrier beat the sophomore slump. Unleashed centers around Danny/”The Dog” (Jet Li), who’s raised as a human weapon by a ruthless crime boss, Bart (Bob Hoskins). After a shootout in which his boss is presumed dead, Danny escapes and discovers a new life with kind strangers, blind Sam (Morgan Freeman) and his adopted daughter Victoria (Kerry Condon).
As his past catches up, Danny must fight for his freedom. Danny’s journey explores identity, trauma, and redemption. Leterrier’s Unleashed received generally positive reviews. Critics and audiences enjoyed the unique mix of action and drama. Unsurprisingly, the film gained a strong following for its intense fight sequences and storytelling. Besides these Louis Leterrier films, check out this ranking of all George Clooney movies.
