Now You See Me: Cast and Crew

Now You See Me is a thrilling heist movie with an ensemble of top-notch actors. The slick and complex film follows four magicians who team up to pull off a series of seemingly impossible heists. However, the whole while they are being pursued by an overzealous FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo). Filled with twists and turns, and boasting a stunning array of illusions, Now You See Me quickly amassed widespread attention upon its release.
After the glaring success of the first movie, a sequel was released in 2016. However, the original movie served up an unmatched plethora of dazzling action, and mind-bending story arcs. So, let’s take a deep dive into the cast and crew who made Now You See Me so spectacular.
Jesse Eisenberg as J. Daniel Atlas
Jesse Eisenberg is a well-rounded actor who made a name for himself after his standout performance as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network. Eisenberg’s talent, range, and dedication to his craft have made him one of Hollywood’s most sought-after performers. Throughout his career, Eisenberg has maintained a youthful innocence. This has allowed him to continue to play characters from a younger age group. Furthermore, he has brought this personal quality to the characters he portrays, making them relatable and memorable. He is set to make his directorial debut with A Real Pain.
Mark Ruffalo as Dylan Rhodes
Mark Ruffalo is an American actor known for his eclectic mix of portrayals, ranging from dramatic to comedic roles. Throughout his successful career in Hollywood, the Now You See Me star has been cast by some of the most renowned filmmakers in the world, including Martin Scorsese, David Fincher, and Michael Mann. In Now You See Me, Ruffalo played the role of FBI Agent Dylan Rhodes. Rhodes is a slick and determined detective who is dead set on stopping the illusionists.
His nuanced performance truly showcased his acting prowess. To this, he boasted the ability to captivate audiences with his range of emotions and depth of character. So, with such a long list of critically acclaimed roles, Ruffalo has proven to be one of the most versatile actors in cinema. As a result, he has been nominated for three Academy Awards.
Woody Harrelson as Merritt McKinney
Woody Harrelson‘s prolific acting career extends over four decades. He is known for his versatility and has played a wide range of iconic characters. Subsequently earning him three Oscar nominations. Considering his massive success, Harrelson has remained humble and down-to-earth, using his platform to advocate for causes close to his heart.
One cause that Harrelson is particularly passionate about is the legalization of cannabis. He has been a vocal advocate for the decriminalization of marijuana and even applied for a license to open a dispensary in Hawaii. Harrelson also serves on the advisory board of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, demonstrating his commitment to advancing this important cause.
Isla Fisher as Henley Reeves
Isla Fisher is an Australian actress and author who has made waves in Hollywood across her career. Fisher was cast as Henley Reeves, an escape artist and magician, in Now You See Me. She is best known for her comedic roles in films such as Wedding Crashers and Confessions of a Shopaholic, Fisher took on a new challenge with her role in Now You See Me. In the film, she plays Henley Reeves, one of the members of a group of illusionists who pull off daring heists. With her impressive performance, Fisher proved that she could tackle dramatic roles just as well as comedic ones. Her portrayal of Henley Reeves was a career turnaround that showcased her range as an actress, and solidified her as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.
Fisher married comedian, Sacha Baron Cohen in 2010. Together, they have three children and are known for keeping their personal lives out of the public eye. Despite their different career paths and personalities, Fisher and Cohen have been together for almost two decades and continue to support each other in both their personal and professional lives.
Dave Franco as Jack Wilder
Although he was initially known as the younger brother to James Franco, Dave Franco has managed to pave his own way to success. Born on June 12, 1985, in Palo Alto, California, Franco quickly set his sights on acting. After working his way through the industry with his own talent, he amassed recognition for his significant roles in various acclaimed movies and TV shows. He has starred in smash hits like 21 Jump Street, Neighbors, and Now You See Me, receiving positive reviews from critics and fans alike. He is set to return for Now You See Me 3 in the near future.
Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley
Morgan Freeman, one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, was cast as Thaddeus Bradley in Now You See Me. With a career that has spanned multiple decades, he has acted in an eclectic range of roles. Freeman has also won numerous accolades for his performances, including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Clint Eastwood‘s Million Dollar Baby.
Even as he has aged, Freeman has continued to act in multiple projects a year, showcasing his talents as a character actor. Additionally, his deep, resonant voice has also made him a sought-after narrator for documentaries and educational films. Despite his success, Freeman remains grounded and dedicated to his craft, making him a true icon in Hollywood.
Michael Caine as Arthur Tressler
Also cast in Now You See Me is Michael Caine who played Arthur Tressler. Caine is a legendary British actor with a vast and diverse portfolio. He has established himself as a prominent character actor, delivering memorable performances in countless film and television projects. In addition to his acclaimed portrayal of supporting roles, Caine has also taken on numerous leading roles. His most iconic being the gritty revenge flick, Get Carter.
One of Caine’s most notable partnerships has been with director Christopher Nolan. Nolan has cast Caine in many of his acclaimed films, such as The Dark Knight trilogy, The Prestige and Inception. Throughout his career, Michael Caine has proven to be a true master of his craft, continuously captivating audiences with his incredible performances. He will return for Now You See Me 3 in 2024.
Louis Leterrier – Director
Louis Leterrier is a skilled French filmmaker known for his impressive work in the action genre. He first caught the public eye in 2013 with Now You See Me. Subsequently, the movie’s success made Leterrier one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Hollywood. He has also directed big-budget blockbusters such as Clash of the Titans and The Incredible Hulk. In 2023, Leterrier helmed the tenth entry into the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X.