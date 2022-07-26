Five Movies To Watch When You’re Done With “Downton Abbey: A New Era”

Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the 2019 film Downton Abbey, both written by Julian Fellowes, hit theaters last May 29, 2022. In the film, the Crawley family travels to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa. The story is set in 1922, and Simon Curtis directed the film. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael, Imelda Staunton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ed Speleers, and Tuppence Middleton. The New York Times published a review of the film and wrote, “Fellowes manages to navigate “Downton Abbey” to charm both reactionaries and revolutionaries, finagling a sequence that allows the staff to usurp the formal dining room while the rich serve themselves at a buffet.
The inversion gently rocks the boat, with no threat of tipping it over.” Vulture also reviewed the film and also mentioned their favorite part of the film saying, “The whole movie-making story line is the most fun part of A New Era and gives Fellowes, who wrote the script, and director Simon Curtis an opportunity to do what Downton Abbey has always done best: explore class distinctions and how those boundaries are constantly changing.” If you enjoyed watching Downtown Abbey: A New Era, here are five more movies to watch that will surely entertain you if you’re into period dramas.
Downton Abbey
If you haven’t watched Downtown Abby’s first film, you should, and if you have, it’s good to revisit it after watching Downton Abbey: A New Era. The 2019 Downtown Abbey film was written by Julian Fellowes, series creator and writer of the television series of the same name, and directed by Michael Engler. The film is produced by Carnival Films and Perfect World Pictures, and it continues the storyline from the series, with much of the original cast returning. The film, set in 1927, depicts a royal visit to the Crawley family’s stately home in Yorkshire. Downton Abbey follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants in the early 20th century.
The film focuses on how they react to King George V and Queen Mary’s impending visit to their home. In addition, the film explores the ongoing conflict between upstairs and downstairs as they prepare for the royal event. As with the show, Downton Abbey features lavish costumes and sets, as well as a sweeping score. However, Engler’s direction gives the film a more cinematic feel than its small-screen predecessor. Ultimately, Downton Abbey is a delightful continuation of one of television’s most beloved dramas. In a review by Vanity Fair, they wrote, “Yes, their movie is awfully corny, but it also plucks particular emotional chords quite deftly. It’s an insidiously effective pleasure delivery system, offsetting the dreamy, problematic nostalgia for its imagined era with a genuine nostalgia for the age in which the show first premiered.”
The Artist
If you liked the movie-making plot in Downton Abbey: A New Era, you will surely enjoy the 2011 French comedy-drama film The Artist. The film is shot in the style of a black-and-white and almost silent film. It was written and directed by Michel Hazanavicius, produced by Thomas Langmann, and stars Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo. The story is set between 1927 and 1932, and centers on the relationship between a rising young actress and an older silent film star as sound in films gains popularity and silent cinema is replaced.
The film was a critical and commercial success, winning numerous awards including Best Film, Best Director for Hazanavicius and Best Actress for Bejo. In addition, it was nominated for six Golden Globe Awards (winning three). The Guardian gave a glowing five-star review of the film and wrote “What a wonderful picture this is: one of those films you yearn to watch again and again, while yet being fearful of spoiling the experience. It is one of the most eloquent movies imaginable.”
Victoria & Abdul
Victoria & Abdul is a 2017 British biographical historical drama film directed by Stephen Frears. The film is based on the book of the same name by Shrabani Basu, about the real-life relationship between Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom and her Indian Muslim servant Abdul Karim. It stars Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Michael Gambon, Eddie Izzard, Tim Pigott-Smith (in his final film role), and Adeel Akhtar. In some ways, Queen Victoria has some similarities with the aging dowager countess that we have come to love in Downton Abbey. Victoria & Abdul received positive reviews from critics, with Dench’s performance receiving particular praise.
At the 71st British Academy Film Awards, the film was nominated for four awards, winning Best Makeup and Hair Design. Common Sense Media gave special mention to Dench’s performance and wrote,” Ultimately this is a movie you watch to see Dench nail another performance as a former queen of England — and she’s quite riveting as the bored, grumpy, aging Victoria who finally finds someone who can cure her monarchy’s monotony.”
Sylvie’s Love
Sylvie’s Love is a 2020 American romantic drama film written, directed, and produced by Eugene Ashe. The film stars Tessa Thompson, Nnamdi Asomugha, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Regé-Jean Page, Aja Naomi King, and Eva Longoria. The film follows Sylvie (Thompson) who falls in love with Robert (Asomugha), a saxophonist she meets one summer in the late 1950s and reconnects years later at his father’s record store in Harlem.
Just like the love story plot line in Downtown Abbey: A New Era, Sylvie’s Love is a beautiful and moving film that explores the power of first love. Thompson and Asomugha have great chemistry and the supporting cast is equally strong. The film’s period setting is lovingly recreated, and the music is simply gorgeous. If you’re looking for a romantic drama that will stay with you long after the credits have rolled, Sylvie’s Love is definitely worth watching.
Marie Antoinette
The last one on our list is the 2006 historical drama film Marie Antoinette, written and directed by Sofia Coppola. It is based on the life of Queen Marie Antoinette in the years leading up to the French Revolution. Kirsten Dunst gives a nuanced performance as a young woman who is caught up in a world she does not understand and is unable to escape from.
While Sophia Coppola’s film has been criticized for its historically inaccurate portrayal of Marie Antoinette, it is nonetheless an interesting and visually stunning look at the life of one of France’s most notorious queens. Empire gave particular praise to Dunst’s performance in the film saying, “Kirsten Dunst gives the film an assured centre, lost in transition between adolescence and adulthood, tangibly evoking the sense of being trapped in a world of regal ritual and stifling etiquette.”