Where You Know The Little Mermaid Cast From

In recent years, Walt Disney Studios has made laudable moves to recreate its timeless tales into live-action remakes. Cinderella, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King have all been adapted into live-action remakes. The latest in this series is The Little Mermaid and will feature Halle Bailey in a leading role, with Rob Marshall at the helm as director.
The original The Little Mermaid movie, which was released in 1989, is a musical that draws inspiration from the eponymous fairy tale authored by Hans Christian Andersen. The much-loved musical chronicles the story of Ariel, a teenage mermaid and the youngest daughter of King Triton whose fascination with humans leads her on a journey of adventure, romance, and enchantment. The new iteration of The Little Mermaid boasts a diverse cast, some of which have been around for years, and a few who will surely see this as a springboard for their fledging careers.
1. Halle Bailey as Ariel
Halle, who is renowned as one-half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle, with her sister, Chlöe Bailey, is set to take on her first leading role in a feature film as Ariel. Although Halle had previously appeared in minor roles in films such as Last Holiday and Disney Channel’s Let It Shine when she was a child, this role marks a significant milestone in her acting career. She also starred as Jazlyn “Jazz” Foster, a main character in the Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish.
Shortly after Halle was cast as Ariel, the young actor was subjected to a considerable wave of racist backlash online. The hashtag #NotMyAriel quickly went viral, with social media users sharing derogatory memes and making hateful comments. Many of these individuals even vowed to boycott the movie when it eventually hits theaters. Several celebrities have spoken up in her defense including Lin-Manuel Miranda and West Side Story star Rachel Zelger.
2. Jonah Hauer-King as Eric
Eric is the human prince whom Ariel saves from drowning, and she subsequently falls in love with him. This romance is one of the reasons Ariel seeks to explore the world above water. Hauer-King made his debut in the film industry with the 2017 movie The Last Photograph. He played Andrius Aras in the film Ashes in the Snow. In 2019 he played Harry Chase in the BBC World War II drama World on Fire. His other film credits include The Song Of Names, This Is the Night, and Old Boys.
3. Daveed Diggs as the Voice of Sebastian
As part of the cast of The Little Mermaid, Daveed Diggs voices the crab Sebastian who is Ariel’s friend and loyal servant of King Triton. A rapper and singer-songwriter, Diggs is the vocalist of the experimental hip-hop group Clipping. He is popular for originating the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Miranda’s Broadway hit Hamilton. He played a recurring role in the TV series Black-ish as Johan Johnson and plays detective Andre Layton in the post-apocalyptic thriller Snowpiercer.
4. Melissa McCarthy as Ursula
One of the most iconic villains in the Disney pantheon, Ursula is the film’s prime antagonist who takes advantage of the little princess’s naivety to strike a deal with her, turning her into a human. McCarthy first came to the limelight for her role as Sookie St. James on the comedy-drama TV series Gilmore Girls. She is also popular for her Oscar-nominated performance as Megan in the comedy film Bridesmaids.
5. Javier Bardem as King Triton
As the ruler of Atlantica and Ariel’s overprotective father, King Triton holds an intense dislike for humans. He takes great care to safeguard his kingdom against threats such as Ursula, while also striving to shelter his daughter from the world beyond his rule. His most notable work is for his performance as the assassin Anton Chigurh in the modern western drama film No Country for Old Men for which he bagged an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. His other popular film includes To the Wonder, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Lyle Lyle, Crocodile.
6. Awkwafina as the Voice of Scuttle
Awkwafina is part of the voice cast for The Little Mermaid, and will be voicing Scuttle – a delightful seabird that paints the most inaccurate picture of the human world. The character was originally voiced by Buddy Hackett in the animated films. Awkwafina, a rapper, and comedian, became popular in 2012 when her rap song “My Vag” gained massive traction online. She earned a Golden Globe nomination for playing Billi Wang in the Chinese-American comedy The Farewell. She has also appeared in Crazy Rich Asians, Jumanji: The Next Level, and The Bad Guys.
7. Jacob Tremblay as the Voice of Flounder
Fearful, youthful, and loyal, Flounder is Ariel’s best friend. The role is voiced by young actor Jacob Tremblay, who is most prominent for his role as Jack Newsome in 2015’s Room. Tremblay also voiced the titular protagonist in the 2021 coming-of-age fantasy Luca.
8. Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina
The Queen Selina character is a new one in the Little Mermaid cast, absent in the animated original. She plays Eric’s mother who ensures her son treats Ariel right. You might remember Noma Dumezweni from her performance as Hermione Granger in the original West End run of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
9. Art Malik as Grimsby
Sir Grimsby is Prince Eric’s butler who makes it his business to ensure he finds the right wife. Malik played the out-of-place Hari Kumar in The Jewel in the Crown and previously appeared in True Lies and 1998’s Side Streets. He will next be seen in the animated film, The Glassworker.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!