Elizabeth Dulau: 6 Things You Didn’t Know about the Andor Star

Elizabeth Dulau is a British actress known for her incredible performance as Kleya Marki on the Star Wars series, Andor. Dulau was just a newcomer when she landed the big role, and it turned out to be the nudge her career needed to go to the next level. Appearing in the Rogue One prequel put her on a pedestal that earned her global recognition. Before Andor, Dulau only appeared in a few short films onscreen after gaining professional acting skills from a reputable institution, making Kleya her career-definning role.
Following her stunning performance in Andor season 1, Elizabeth Dulau secured an increased screen time for herself on season 2. She has also appeared in notable film and television projects, including Maternal (2023) and Wicked (2024). Beyond her burgeoning screen acting career, Dulau is also building a robust profile in the theater with noteworthy stage credits. Keep reading for more interesting facts about the actress who played Andor‘s rebel, Kleya.
1. Elizabeth Dulau Holds Dual Citizenship
While she identifies as a British actress, Elizabeth Dulau also has Irish citizenship. She was born in London, in the United Kingdom. Her exact date of birth is not public knowledge, but she was reportedly born in 1995. As an upcoming actress, most of Dulau’s family background details have not been made public. However, she has Caucasian heritage. It is also public knowledge that Dulau spent her formative years in the United Kingdom, where she went to school, but her acting career has taken her beyond the shores.
2. She Trained Professionally at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA)
Unlike many entertainers, Elizabeth Dulau didn’t start her journey as a child actress. In fact, she earned her first degree in environmental science from the University of Nottingham before venturing into acting. Subsequently, Dulau studied acting at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in 2020. While studying at RADA, Dulau sharpened her acting skills in the theater, performing in stage productions of plays such as King Lear, Julius Caesar, and The Importance of Being Earnest.
3. Andor Marked Elizabeth Dulau’s Major Professional Screen Debut
Fresh out of RADA, Elizabeth Dulau made her screen debut in 2020, appearing in two short films, Hard Pass and Grapes. Her career began picking up steam two years later when she appeared in three television series, including a main role in Andor. Others are Gentleman Jack and The Outlaws. In 2023, Dulau joined the cast of Maternal, appearing as Dr Louise Pennycook in the ITV series. She also played a brief role in the Netflix miniseries All the Light We Cannot See the same year.
Elizabeth Dulau showcased her voice acting skills in the 2024 Musical/Fantasy Wicked, voicing the Piebald Deer. Wicked also marked her feature film debut and she shared the screen with talented performers such as Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Michelle Yeoh. The Andor actress plays Lady Henrietta in the upcoming Netflix miniseries, House of Guinness.
4. Elizabeth Dulau Impressed Audiences to Earn More Screen Time on Andor
Elizabeth Dulau was cast as Kleya Marki, Luthen Rael’s (Stellan Skarsgård) assistant and enforcer in Andor season 1, where she appeared in seven episodes. She received generally positive critical reviews, and audiences praised her acting skills. She impressed show creator Tony Gilroy so much with her performance and earned a spot on Andor season 2. Dulau also received more screen time in the second season, where her performance exceeded expectations.
5. She is a Soprano Singer
Beyond acting, Elizabeth Dulau is a skilled singer with an incredible soprano vocal range, but has not used this talent in any movie role. However, she aspires to explore her vocal range in musicals in the future. With her acting and vocal skills, the British actress is ready to take the industry by storm.
6. Elizabeth Dulau Made Her Professional Stage Debut in 2021
Before her screen debut, Elizabeth Dulau began her acting journey in the theater. While training at RADA, Dulau performed in stage productions of notable plays, including King Lear, The Provoked Wife, The Laramie Project, and The Importance of Being Earnest. After her graduation, Dulau made her professional stage debut at the Young Vic Theatre in 2021, playing the role of Yolandi in the play Klippies. One of her recent stage performances is as Ida in the Australian play The Bleeding Tree at the Southwark Playhouse. Dulau is set to build her stage performances.
