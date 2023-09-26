Bilal’s Journey on 90 Day Fiance: Triumphs and Tragedies

Bilal Hazziez is an entrepreneur and real estate agent. He is also the CEO of Primer Home & Investments. Bilal was also a firefighter in Kansas City, Missouri which was cut short due to injury. Bilal gained popularity when he made his appearance on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé.
He featured on the show alongside his current wife, Shaeeda Sween. The couple also appeared on the spinoff of the show, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Let’s take a close look at Bilal’s journey on the show.
Who Is Bilal Hazziez?
Bilal was born in December 1974 in the state of Missouri. Bilal is the son of Al Hajji Jabir A.R. Hazziez Sr. and Dr. Halalah Hazziez. His parents were married for over five decades. Unfortunately, on March 5, 2020, his father passed away at the age of 73. At that time, his mother was 71 years old. Bilal also had a Muslim upbringing. He has two older brothers and two sisters. The older brothers are Raheem Hazziez and Jabir Hazziez Jr. His sisters are Nefertari Halima Hazzier and Dr. Rabiyyah Hazzier. His brother Jabir is the founder of Principle Intelligence, LLC, a certified security and investigation agency.
In 1998, Bilal earned his college diploma from Missouri Valley College. In 2001, he graduated from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Science in Health Professions and Related Clinical Sciences. Bilal has a 16-year-old daughter named Zaynah and a 13-year-old son named Yusuf with his ex-wife, Shahida.
His Professional Life
Although Bilal often refers to himself as “hood boujee”as he has been around the corporate world for some time. He has been a licensed Realtor for almost a decade. He also has over 15 years of experience as a Real Estate Investor and five as a national public speaker. After graduating from Missouri Western State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, Bilal worked as a Firefighter in the city of Kansas City, Missouri. However, he had an injury that cut the job short.
He quickly switched professions following his injury. He made a shift towards the real estate and investment properties. Bilal is a sales associate for Keller Williams Realty Partners Inc. in Overland Park, Kansas. He is also the CEO of his company Premiere Homes and Investments.
Bilal Hazziez’s Relationship With Shaeeda
Bilal and Shaeeda’s relationship began online. They had mutual friends online and Shaeeda reached out to Bilal on social media. The couple had a long-distance relationship but in 2019, Bilal travelled to Trinidad and Tobago, Shaeeda’s home country. They spent a week getting to know each other in person. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, and all plans to meet again in person were put on hold. Bilal and Shaeeda eventually practiced nikah which is an Islamic religious but not legally-binding marriage ceremony. They did it so that they could stay together in America as a couple before getting married.
In the first episode of 90 Day, Fiancé Shaeeda came to America for the first time. Bilal decided to do a gold digger prank on his fiance on her first time in America and their second time being together in person. Bilal took her to the run-down house he grew up in rather than his own home to see if she would accept him regardless. He wanted to test if his soon-to-be wife was a gold digger.
Many 90 Day Fiancé fans didn’t like the idea of the prank and saw this “testing” done by Bilal as a huge red flag. She eventually failed his test and admitted that she was not comfortable with having to live like she was in the 1900s. However, the yoga instructor and the real estate mogul were able to put their differences aside and on December 18, 2021, made it down the aisle. The wedding ceremony wasn’t shown on the TLC show till an episode of the show was released in August 2022. Following their wedding, the pair returned to the screens in season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which debuted in September 2022.
Their Shared Experiences On 90 Day Fiancé
Shaeeda and Bilal’s marriage came as a surprise to some of 90 Day Fiancé fans. Bilal on several occasions didn’t seem to treat Shaeeda well. Fans had mixed views on Bilal’s relationship with Shaeeda. Shaeeda had two failed engagements in her past, and her being unmarried at the age of 37 at the time was somewhat worrying to Bilal’s family. The couple argued for most of the season about different things. They argued about whether to have a child because Bilal said he didn’t want any more children. They also disagreed over the topic of finances.
In episode six of the show, the couple had an argument while on a car ride and Bilal threatened to drop her off on the side of the highway. Shaeeda also had a strained relationship with Bilal’s children. It didn’t end there Bilal informed Shaeeda that she needed to sign a prenuptial agreement that did not offer her any protection in the event of a divorce. However, since appearing on 90 Day Fiancé, Shaeeda and Bilal appear to be in a healthier place.
Shaeeda And Bilal Lost Their Pregnancy
It was no news that Shaeeda always wanted to have a child, but Bilal wasn’t on the same page initially. However, Bilal appeared to have a change of heart when he proposed the idea of starting a family during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all on January 15. Shortly after in February tragedy hit as the couple revealed on Instagram that they’ve experienced a miscarriage.
The couple shared a heartfelt message on their Instagram. They stated that they appreciate the support from fans and loved ones. The couple also stated that the experience brought them closer as husband and wife.