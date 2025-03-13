7 Standout Characters in Andor TV Series

In September 2022, the Disney+ science fiction series Andor premiered as a new entry in the ever-expansive Star Wars franchise. Created by Tony Gilroy, it is a prequel to Gareth Edwards’ 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The 12-episode season 1 dove deeper into the early days of the Rebellion against the Empire.
The Andor series focuses on Cassian Andor, a character who lost his life tragically at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. One of Andor’s greatest strengths lies in its diverse and well-developed characters. Andor, in season 1, introduced new and old characters in the Star Wars franchise. With its second and final season scheduled for release on April 22, 2025, here’s a look at 7 standout Andor characters that have made the show worthwhile.
1. Cassian Andor
Mexican actor and filmmaker Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor in the Disney+ series Andor. As the series’ protagonist, the character is introduced to audiences as a resourceful and morally complex survivor navigating the harsh realities of life under Imperial rule. Also, he’s revealed as the adopted son of Maarva Andor and Clem Andor.
Born Kassa, Cassian Andor begins his journey as a self-serving scavenger and thief, reluctant to take a stand against the Empire. However, as the series progressed, Cassian’s journey transforms him into a key figure in the burgeoning Rebellion. Unlike traditional heroes, Cassian operates in shades of gray, making difficult choices for the greater good. Diego Luna does justice to the character, illuminating one of Star Wars’ beloved characters.
2. Bix Caleen
Adding to her growing film and television credits, actress Adria Arjona plays the resourceful Bix Caleen. The character is introduced as a skilled mechanic and black-market dealer. Bix operates on Ferris, where she helps connect people to valuable resources and information. A friend of Cassian Andor, Bix becomes an ally after her boyfriend Timm Karlo (portrayed by James McArdle) betrays Cassian. However, her connection to Cassian and her involvement in underground dealings made her a target when the Empire tightened its grip on Ferris.
3. Dedra Meero
Although the Empire and Darth Vader are Star Wars main villains, Andor introduced a new ruthless antagonist in Dedra Meero (portrayed by Denise Gough). Introduced in season 1, episode 4 (“Aldhani”), Dedra Meero is an Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) lieutenant, portrayed as an ambitious and intelligent strategist determined to climb the ranks of the Empire’s bureaucracy. Unlike the usual over-the-top Star Wars villains, Dedra Meero isn’t motivated by personal chaos or revenge but by a calculated belief in control and efficiency. Her relentless drive to tighten the Empire’s grip on the galaxy makes her a captivating, terrifying, and formidable force.
4. Syril Karn
Another standout character in the Andor series is its secondary antagonist, Syril Karn (portrayed by Kyle Soller). The character is introduced as Andor’s primary antagonist before being surpassed by Dedra Meero’s relentless ruthlessness. He begins the series as a deputy inspector for the Preox-Morlana (Pre-Mor) Authority. After Cassian Andor kills two Pre-Mor security employees, Syril Karn, against the desires of his superior chief inspector, leads a murder investigation to capture Cassian.
Syril Karn is an ambitious yet rigid enforcer obsessed with law and order. However, his determination to prove himself worthy results in catastrophic failure, costing him his job and forcing him to return to his overbearing mother. Although not generally the audience’s favorite, the character stands out for his resilience. Despite his disgrace, Syril Karn remains fixated on regaining status and serving the Empire. Saving Dedra Meero in season 1’s finale has made him one of Andor season 2’s most ruthless characters if Meero agrees to take him under her wings.
5. Luthen Rael
Few supporting characters command as much respect as Luthen Rael. Played by Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård, the character is portrayed as a mysterious and influential figure. Operating as a covert leader in the early Rebellion, Luthen Rael presents himself as a respectable antique dealer on Coruscant. However, he secretly orchestrates key acts of resistance against the Empire. This dual identity allows him to navigate the highest levels of society while funding and directing insurgent efforts in the shadows. Luthen Rael’s smile at Cassian’s request in the finale positions him as one of season 2’s prominent characters.
6. Vel Sartha
Val Sartha (Faye Marsay) is a dedicated Rebel leader, introduced as the head of a small insurgent group planning a daring heist against the Empire. One of the season’s shocking revelations was that Vel came from a privileged background and is Mon Mothma’s (Genevieve O’Reilly) cousin. Despite this, she abandoned comfort and wealth to fight for a greater cause. Although a supporting character, Vel is one of Andor’s most respectable characters, showcasing that being a part of a rebellion isn’t always because one is in a disadvantaged position.
7. Kino Loy
Kino Loy might have had a short screen time in Andor season 1, but he is one of the season’s most memorable characters. Portrayed by Andy Serkis, it was a welcome development to see the actor return to the franchise, having played Supreme Leader Snoke in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Serkis’s Kino Loy is introduced in episode 8 (“Narkina 5”) as the hardened yet pragmatic floor manager at the Imperial prison on Narkina 5.
He’s initially portrayed as a strict enforcer of the prison’s brutal labor system, fully focused on keeping order among the inmates to secure his own release. However, he delivers one of Andor’s top selfless acts after he learns the truth about the Empire’s oppressive control. He finds the courage to inspire others to riot, delivering one of the show’s most memorable speeches. Although instrumental in the prison break that sets Cassian free, Kino Loy stays back, resigned to fate, because he could not swim. While it’s unclear if he survived the ordeal, he’s one character audiences wouldn’t mind seeing again in season 2.
