More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

by

Comic artist Lark has been using the absurd idea of a company run by a cat CEO and his cat workers to highlight the common frustrations of an office job, while making it a multicharacter love story at the same time.

Things have come to a head at Catch.co, with the birds increasingly suspicious of Mr. Catch while he tightens his grip, literally and metaphorically, around them. So this post brings you the final chapter of the story, giving everyone the wrap-up they’ve been waiting for. And if you’re jumping in now, consider this your last guided tour through the strangest corporate office on the internet, run by a cat, staffed by birds, and fueled entirely by chaos.

Scroll down to see how it all ends at Catch.co, where the deadlines are endless, the meetings are suspicious, and Mr. Catch is that one manager we’ve all had to deal with.

More info: Instagram | catarse.me | tiktok.com

Leave him alone

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Lunch break

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Next dismissal

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

One last feedback

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

It must be…

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Recommendation letter

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

You have to find another job!

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Family

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Hippie jobless lazy loafer

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Crystal quit

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Pst!

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Not a mere coincidence…

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

This is my life

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Pointless

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Must be nothing

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Signs

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Entrepreneurs convention

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Generic

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Too naive

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Alive

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Storylines

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Genius

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Fear

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Stay with you

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Not afraid anymore

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Never get back

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Convetion

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Back

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

New task division

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Coping with the tension

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Exhausted

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

This is my life…

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Music to my ears

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

He is a bird

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

This is fine…

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Huge problems

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

In-between jobs

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Birdcide

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Department of labor

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Well…

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Come back here kitty

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Call the police

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Jururu

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Sabbatical year

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Deal

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

New decoration

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Attendance records

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

From Walden

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Songbird pt. 1

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Songbird pt. 2

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Entrepreneur

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Disappointing

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Role playing game

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Travel around

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Nest

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Bird

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Something else

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Gathering

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Robert returns phone

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Just this…

More Meetings, More Deadlines, More Cat Boss Energy: 60 New Comics By Artist Lark

Image credits: larkness_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“I’m 68 And Totally Alone”: 50 People Share What It’s Like Being Seniors
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Weather Channel Creates A Frightening Demonstration Of Hurricane Florence Using Augmented Reality
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas! What Is Your Favorite Place In The World? (Ended)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
AHS: NYC: Smoke Signals Recap
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2022
“Don’t You Want Me”: Photography, Rescue Dogs And Lgbtq
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Father Tosses Out All Of 26 Y.O. Daughter’s Food That He Decides To Be “Unsuitable” Bringing Her To Tears, So She Asks Him To Leave
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025