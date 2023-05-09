Can Oscar Isaac or Jason Momoa’s Characters Return In Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part Two is getting ready and for its theatrical release and after a successful film adaptation of the first half of the 1965 novel, Dune, anticipation is high for the November 2023 outing. The first film was praised for having an incredible cast ensemble, several of whom have been confirmed to return for part two. Timothée Chalamet is reprising his role as Paul Atreides and taking the lead with him is Zendaya‘s Chani. Other returning cast members include Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Harkonnen), and Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban ‘The Beast’). However, the fate of Oscar Isaac or Jason Momoa‘s characters in this second installment is still vague.
Director Denis Villeneuve has clarified that Dune: Part Two should not be treated as a regular sequel to the 2021 film. It’s the second part of the film and will cover the second half of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert. As such, it will pick up from where the first part stopped without any time jump. This dramatic continuity, if taken literally, will mean that Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) who seemingly died in part one will not be returning for Dune: Part Two and a first look at the cast list confirms that. Nevertheless, there may be ways to give fans a glimpse of those characters again.
Will Oscar Isaac Be Back For Dune: Part Two?
Oscar Isaac’s character (Duke Leto Atreides, Paul’s father and the head of House Atreides) seemingly died in Dune (2021). The Altreides were betrayed by Yueh who, out of desperation, incapacitated the Duke to deliver him in exchange for his wife who was being held by the villainous Baron. As part of the plan, Yueh replaced one of Leto’s teeth with a gas capsule before taking him to the Baron. When Leto released the gas, the Baron was spared, and only Leto and the Baron’s Mentat, Piter De Vries died.
As seen in the cast ensemble for Dune: Part Two, Paul Atreides is now the Duke of House Atreides. So, fans should not expect to see Oscar Isaac coming back to life to assume his former position as Duke Leto Atreides. Isaac’s Duke Leto might be dead but it seems the movie is not done with him yet and there are a few possible ways the character can be infused in the storyline, including flashbacks. Paul Atreides can also help bring Leto back through his prophetic visions that might include his late father.
How Dune: Part Two Could Bring Back Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho died a heroic death in the first movie. Duncan sacrificed himself to create a safe escape for Paul and Jessica when the Sardaukar found them but there is potential for his return, though not as his former self. While Momoa is not among the returning performers from the first movie, the book series suggests there is still hope for his character but that will likely happen in a hinted third installment, an adaption of the second book in the Dune novel series titled Dune: Messiah where Duncan returns as a ghola (a resurrected clone) with amnesia. The ghola was created by the Bene Tleilex using Duncan’s corpse and is given to Paul as a gift but he ends up dying and being rebirthed several times.
As such, Jason Momoa and Oscar Isaac’s fate in Dune: Part Two depends on director Denis Villeneuve’s inclination on adhering to the source material. The possibility of a third movie, which will complete Paul Altreide’s arc in the Dune premise, currently depends on the success of Dune: Part Two. However, Villeneuve hinted that he might have to wait for Timothée Chalamet to add a few years to his age before filming for Dune: Part Three can start.
