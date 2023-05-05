With the release of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune in 2021, fans of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic were finally able to witness the long-awaited adaptation of the first half of the first book. Now, with Dune: Part Two set to arrive in theaters later this year, many are left wondering if this will be the end of the Dune franchise on the big screen.
Moviegoers around the world are eagerly anticipating the release of Dune: Part Two later this year, but it’s still unclear if this will be the final movie in the franchise. Director Denis Villeneuve has only confirmed his involvement in the first two films, leaving the possibility of future movies up in the air. However, the vast world of Dune, created by Frank Herbert, leaves many avenues for exploration and adaptation, meaning that the Dune franchise could continue even after Dune: Part Two.
What The Dune Team Have Said About Dune: Part Two
In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Director Denis Villeneuve has clarified that “It’s important—it’s not a sequel, it’s a second part. There’s a difference,” He wants the second part to continue from where the first one left off without any time jump. Villeneuve also said that he wants to maintain dramatic continuity between the two parts. He wants the audience to feel like they are watching a continuation of the first part and not a completely separate movie.
It is no surprise that renowned actors are also eager to collaborate with director Denis Villeneuve. He attributes the impressive cast of the Dune movie to the broad appeal of the original book. Despite the challenging shooting locations in Jordan’s Wadi Rum and Rub’ al Khali in Abu Dhabi, the mood on set remained positive. The director was pleased to find that all the big movie stars that he was working with, including the lead actor Timothée Chalamet, arrived on set with a professional attitude and no egos. This was an inspiring and refreshing experience for the whole crew who had expected at least one difficult actor.
Florence Pugh will take on the role of Princess Irulan, also emphasizes the importance of conducting thorough research on addiction and its impact on a person’s emotional and physical well-being to understand her character’s struggles in the movie. During a conversation with Collider. She also shares why she enjoys working on projects with shorter production schedules and limited budgets, which she believes offer a more favorable working environment. She also briefly mentions her experience working on the set of Dune: Part Two.
The Dune Franchise Can Continue With Other Books & Stories
With the success of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the first Dune book, fans are eager to know what’s next for the Dune reboot franchise. Thankfully, there is no shortage of material to work with, as author Frank Herbert wrote a total of six Dune novels. Villeneuve has stated that he would love to continue exploring the Duniverse on screen, and there are certainly plenty of stories to choose from.
One possible direction for the franchise is to adapt the remaining five books in the original series, which follow the continued adventures of the Atreides family, the Fremen, and the other factions vying for control of the universe. There are also numerous spin-off novels and short stories set in the same universe, which could provide fodder for future adaptations.
Of course, whether or not the franchise continues will depend largely on the success of Dune: Part Two. But with Villeneuve at the helm and a talented cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Oscar Isaac, there is reason to be optimistic about the future of the Duniverse on screen.
