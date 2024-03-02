Looking back at the previous year, Hollywood saw several new directors make their feature film debut in 2023. In the last decade, the American film industry has experienced growth in filmmakers. This has led to the production and expansion of independent films and studio-backed movies.
Amazingly, several of these directorial debuts were mid to high-budget movies. Besides their budgets, these movies starred several of Hollywood’s top actors and talents. Whether it’s Ellen Kuras’ film debut, Lee, starring Kate Winslet, or Celine Song’s Oscar-nominated Past Lives, 2023 was filled with lots of exciting film debuts. Here are the top 10 directorial feature film debuts in 2023.
Kenya Barris with You People
With Netflix’s You People limited theatrical and streaming release in late January, Kenya Barris begins the list of directors who made their feature film debuts in 2023. Over the years, Kenya Barris has established himself as a film and television writer, director, producer, and actor. He’s known for creating popular TV shows such as America’s Next Top Model (2003-2018), Black-ish and its spin-offs, BlackAF (2020), and Entergalactic (2022). On the big screen, before his film debut, Barris is credited as a writer for popular films such as Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016), Girls Trip (2017), Shaft (2019), Coming 2 America (2021), and Cheaper by the Dozen (2022). Co-writing the screenplay with Jonah Hill, You People starred Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Laurel Parmet with The Starling Girl
Before making her feature directorial debut in 2023 with The Starling Girl, Laurel Parmet had directed two short films, Spring (2017) and Kira Burning (2018). As a writer and filmmaker, Laurel wrote the screenplay for The Starling Girl. Inspired by a research project she did about Christian fundamentalist communities in Oklahoma, Parmet began writing The Starling Girl’s script in 2017.
Parmet’s The Starling Girl is a coming-of-age drama centered around 17-year-old Jemima “Jem” Starling, who struggles with life and the rules within her Christian fundamentalist community. The Starling Girl starred Australian actress Eliza Scanlen in the lead role and Lewis Pullman in a supporting role as Owen Taylor. The Starling Girl premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2023, before having a theatrical release on May 12, 2023.
Aline Brosh McKenna with Your Place or Mine
Although making her directorial feature film debut in 2023 with the Netflix romantic comedy Your Place or Mine, Aline Brosh McKenna has worked extensively as a writer on the big screen. A few of her notable screenwriter credits include Laws of Attraction (2004), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), 27 Dresses (2008), Annie (2014), and working on the story of Cruella (2021). Unsurprisingly, McKenna also wrote the screenplay for her feature directorial debut, Your Place or Mine. The movie follows Debbie Dunn and Peter Coleman, who remain friends after a one-night stand 20 years ago. By the end of the movie, they both admit, after having several failed relationships, that they were met to be together. Your Place or Mine starred Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in the lead role.
Michael B. Jordan with Creed III
Emmy-nominated American actor Michael B. Jordan has long made a name for himself as an actor. Having played the title character, Adonis “Donnie” Creed, in the film series’ first two installments, Jordan chose to make his directorial debut in its third installment, Creed III. Besides the 2018 Black Panther, the Creed movies have been Jordan’s biggest credits on the big screen. For a directorial debut with a $75 million budget, Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III became the highest-grossing film in the Creed film series, with earnings of $275.3 million. Creed III was released theatrically on March 3, 2023.
Michael Jelenic with The Super Mario Bros. Movie
With a Box Office gross of $1.363 billion, The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the second-highest-grossing film of 2023. Astonishingly, with a production budget of $100 million, it was one of the film’s directors’ feature film debuts. Before The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Michael Jelenic had earned a reputation as an animator, storyboard artist, producer, and screenwriter. He had worked on several Cartoon Network projects with his co-director and friend Aaron Horvath. Although not his feature film debut, Aaron Horvath had only directed one film, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, in 2018. With their experience working in animation, it’s no surprise why they could be trusted with such a huge production budget and make The Super Mario Bros. Movie a success.
Patrick Wilson with Insidious: The Red Door
With an acting career of over 25 years, actor Patrick Wilson finally joined the list of actors who became directors with his feature film debut in 2023. Having played Josh Lambert in all previous installments in the Insidious franchise, Wilson made his iconic debut directing the fifth installment, Insidious: The Red Door. Interestingly, The Red Door became the highest-grossing released film in the franchise. With Box Office earnings of $189.1 million after its theatrical run, The Red Door was produced on a $16 million budget.
Juel Taylor with They Cloned Tyrone
Before Netflix’s They Clones Tyrone (2023), Juel Taylor was known for his work as a screenwriter. Taylor co-wrote the movie’s screenplay with Tony Rettenmaier, which was first pitched sometime in 2018. The movie centered around a government cloning conspiracy and attempts to expose it by its lead characters. They Cloned Tyrone starred John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx (also a co-producer). Released on Netflix on July 21, 2023, after a limited theatrical release a week earlier, They Cloned Tyrone received critical reviews from critics and audiences.
Cord Jefferson with American Fiction
American writer Cord Jefferson has worked behind the scenes in television since being hired as a staff writer on Survivor’s Remorse (2014). Adapting Percival Everett’s 2001 Erasure novel, Cord Jefferson wrote the screenplay for American Fiction (2023). Directing the star-studded African-American cast, American Fiction received critical reviews and praise from critics and audiences. American Fiction premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before receiving a limited theatrical by Amazon MGM Studios. American Fiction received five Oscars nominations at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Original Score.
Bill Burr with Old Dads
Comedian, actor, writer, and producer Bill Burr has produced several stand-up comedy specials in the past. The comic also joined the list of actor-directors who made their feature film debut in 2023. Besides directing Old Dads, Bill Burr played the movie’s protagonist Jack Kelly. Burr co-starred alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine in supporting roles. Released on Netflix on October 20, 2023, Old Dads received mixed to average reviews from audiences and critics.
Fawn Veerasunthorn with Wish
Fawn Veerasunthorn is a Thai animator who has worked on a few Disney Animation movies like Frozen (2013) and Moana (2016). Before making her directorial feature film debut with Wish in 2023, Veerasunthorn was Head of story for Raya and the Last Dragon (2021). Veerasunthorn co-directed Wish with American animator, director, and screenwriter Chris Buck. Although it was Veerasunthorn’s film debut, Chris Buck had directed Tarzan (1999), Surf’s Up (2007), Frozen (2013), and Frozen II. Wish was produced on a $175–200 million budget and grossed $251.4 million at the Box Office. It wasn’t only directors who made feature film debuts in 2023; here are 5 Celebs Who Made Their Hollywood Feature Film Debuts in 2023.
