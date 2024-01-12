Until February 21, 2001, Ashley Ellerin wasn’t a popular name or face in the entertainment world. However, when news broke out about her death the next day, it sent shivers down the spine of residents in Hollywood. While the death came as a great loss to all who knew Ellerin, it was the nature and circumstances surrounding it that drew the biggest shock.
The 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin was stabbed 47 times in her home by a man the world would later call The Hollywood Ripper. However, as the story unfolded, actor Ashton Kutcher‘s connection to Ashley Ellerin soon began to make headlines. Here’s more on Ashton Kutcher’s connection with Ashley Ellerin.
Who Was Ashley Ellerin?
Ashley Ellerin was born to Michael Ellerin and Cynthia Ellerin in Los Altos, California, on July 16, 1978. After some years, she and her parents moved from California to New Jersey. From a young age, Ellerin was always a high-spirited child. As a natural people-person, Ellerin easily got along with everyone. Ellerin reportedly moved back to California during her time in High School. Like most girls her age, Ashley Ellerin had dreams and aspirations about her future. While not averse to working in Hollywood, Ellerin aspired to have a career as a fashion designer. Fast-forward to life after school, Ellerin worked at a local strip club to make ends meet while saving up for fashion school. While favoring the fast life, Ellerin was said to have loved partying and meeting new people.
Ashley Ellerin’s Gruesome Murder
Although her life ended in the most brutal of ways on the night of February 21, 2001, Ashley Ellerin is always remembered for her good-natured personality. Like a true story out of a crime show, Ashley Ellerin first met Michael Gargiulo weeks before he murdered her in cold blood. The first time they met, Gargiulo approached Ellerin as a good neighbor, offering assistance to help her change a flat tire. In appreciation for his help, Gargiulo became an acquaintance – a good neighbor always available to help with repairs.
At a point, even Ellerin’s roommate and friend, Jennifer Disisto, became weary of Gargiulo’s frequent visits to their apartment. However, Ellerin wasn’t one to turn a cold shoulder to a friendly neighbor. In piecing together the events of that night, Gargiulo probably showed up at Ellerin’s apartment door, fully aware she was home alone. An unsuspecting Ellerin, as always, opened the door for him to come in (an action Ellerin’s roommate admits she was fond of doing to just about anyone).
While it’s unclear the conversations that occurred in the apartment, whether it was premeditated or he was triggered, Gargiulo attacked Ellerin and stabbed her 47 times. The cuts were so deep that Ellerin was nearly decapitated. Although it took several years for Gargiulo to be apprehended, Ellerin wasn’t his first kill. Sometime in 2005, Gargiulo struck again, killing another neighbor, Maria Bruno. However, besides stabbing her, Gargiulo reportedly cut off her breasts and took off with her implants. His luck ran out in 2008 while attacking Michelle Murphy. Gargiulo left hurriedly, leaving a bloody trail after she fought back. After several years of delayed trial, Michael Gargiulo was convicted and sentenced to death for Ashley Ellerin’s murder in August 2019. With the nature of his murders, Michael Gargiulo was known as “The Hollywood Ripper” and “The Boy Next Door Killer.”
What Was Ashton Kutcher’s Connection With Ashley Ellerin?
Ashton Kutcher and Ashley Ellerin first met at one of Kutcher’s friend’s parties. Although they seemed to have a connection, Kutcher was reportedly dating someone else at the time. Kutcher introduced Ellerin to another friend of his who was single. When neither of their relationship worked out, Ashton Kutcher and Ashley Ellerin began dating. With the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards held on February 21, 2001, Kutcher made plans to attend the Grammys after-party with Ellerin. They had stayed in communication at various times that day. During Ellerin’s murder trial, Kutcher said he last spoke with Ellerin around 8:24 PM. A major reason he initiated the call was to inform Ellerin he would arrive at her place later than expected. He had no need to speed up since Ellerin admitted that she wouldn’t be ready at their initially planned time.
The next time Ashton Kutcher tried to reach Ellerin was around 10:00 PM to inform her he was heading to her house. Although she didn’t pick up after several attempts, Kutcher decided to continue driving to her house, figuring Ellerin was upset about his delay. Arriving at her house around 10:45 PM, Ellerin didn’t answer any of Kutcher’s knocks on her apartment door. Besides assuming Ellerin probably left without him, Kutcher, at this point, believed she was upset. However, before leaving, Kutcher peered through Ellerin’s apartment window and noticed a red stain on the carpet. Not suspecting foul play, he assumed it was spilled red wine (probably Ellerin starting the Grammys after-party early). Kutcher reportedly left and went to the after-party.
The next day, Ashley Ellerin’s roommate arrived home and saw Ellerin’s body close to the bathroom door. Although she initially believed Ellerin was playing a prank, Ellerin’s blood-soaked hair and the amount of blood on the carpet made her quickly raise an alarm and call the police. When the news of Ashley Ellerin’s death broke, Ashton Kutcher admitted he was understandably scared. He was at Ellerin’s apartment the previous night and had his fingerprints all over her door knob. The timing of his arrival also indicated that Ellerin was already dead. However, Kutcher was never a prime suspect in the case. Ashton Kutcher’s testimony at the trial played a crucial role in helping to convict Michael Gargiulo for Ashley Ellerin’s murder.
Why Is There Recent Attention Around Ashton Kutcher’s Connection With Ashley Ellerin?
After judgment was passed for a death sentence in August 2019, not much was heard about the case. However, in recent times, the case was part of an episode on People Magazine Investigates (2021) and How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin (2022). However, in September 2023, actor Danny Masterson‘s ex-girlfriend Chrissie Carnell Bixler alleged Kutcher and Masterson had made “plans” on the same Grammys night that Ashley Ellerin was murdered. All of this revelation came against the backdrop of Ashton Kutcher and his wife, actress Mila Kunis‘ letter and petition to give Danny Masterson (convicted for rape) a lighter sentencing.
Danny Masterson was convicted of two counts of rape in May 2023. However, it wasn’t until a few months later that Kutcher and Kunis’ letter was leaked for supporting a convicted rapist. This led to Chrissie Carnell Bixler calling out Kutcher for his phone call on February 21, 2001, to Masterson, adding that she was there with Masterson and the phone was on speaker. Bixler, who posted on her now-expired Instagram story, claimed Kutcher is “just as sick…” as Danny Masterson and alleges it’s the reason Kutcher is sticking out for his convicted rapist friend. Immediately, speculations began flying on the plans Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson could have had on the same night Ashley Ellerin was murdered. Whatever theories and speculations that have arisen from Bixler’s post, Ashton Kutcher was never declared a suspect after Ashley Ellerin‘s murder and trial.
