You People: Where You Know The Cast From

Kenya Barris, the creator of the ABC sitcom Black-ish, directs the 2023 romantic comedy You People. With a screenplay written by Barris and Jonah Hill, You People explores themes of generational differences, culture clashes, and societal expectations. Fans and admirers of Kenya Barris‘ work as a creator would be excited to know You People is the Emmy-nominated director’s feature film directorial debut.
You People was received with mixed reviews from critics, with suggestions of portrayals of antisemitism. However, the film is a classic Jonah Hill-co-written script, with more focus on humor than realism. Besides its star-studded top cast, You People also starred notable names like Deon Cole, Anthony Anderson, Matt Walsh, La La Anthony, and Anthony Anderson. Here are the top cast members of You People (2023) and where you know them from.
Jonah Hill as Ezra Cohen
Besides co-writing the screenplay with Kenya Barris, Jonah Hill co-produces and plays the main protagonist, Ezra. He’s a finance broker and pop culture podcaster. By a stroke of luck, he encounters Amira, and they begin an unlikely romantic relationship. Ezra isn’t just white, as opposed to Amira, who is a black woman; he’s also Jewish. Jonah Hill needs no introduction for comedy audiences, as he has starred in several successful comedy films. His most successful films include Superbad (2007), Knocked Up (2007), 21 Jump Street (2012) and its sequel, and his Oscar-nominated roles in Moneyball (2011) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).
Lauren London as Amira Mohammed
Lauren London returns to film with You People after her last 2021 appearance in Without Remorse. She plays Ezra’s love interest, Amira. Her character is a stylist from a NOI family. Her attraction to Hill’s character has been the center of the film’s criticism. Lauren London always stands out in film and television for her remarkable dimpled smile and pretty face. London debuted on film in 2006 in Chris Robinson‘s coming-of-age comedy-drama ATL. She also starred in Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011), The Game (2013–2015), Games People Play (2019), and True Story (2021).
Eddie Murphy as Akbar Mohammed
The last time film audiences watched Eddie Murphy in an acting role was in the 2021 sequel, Coming 2 America. He’s back in You People, playing Amira’s father and husband of Fatima. As a proud and black NOI man, Akbar isn’t impressed with his daughter’s choice of husband and hopes to give Ezra a hard time to turn him away from his daughter. Eddie Murphy is one of the most successful African-American actors. Some of his most popular Box Office hits include Coming to America (1988), The Nutty Professor films, Dr. Dolittle films, Shrek films, and Norbit (2007).
Nia Long as Fatima Mohammed
Renowned African-American actress Nia Long plays the mother of Amira and wife of Akbar, Fatima. As an NOI woman, she’s supportive of her husband and his beliefs. Like Akbar, she’s also not thrilled with the idea of having a white son-in-law. However, she’s far less dismissive than Akbar. Nia Long has had a successful career as an actress in film and television. Nia Long is known for her appearances in productions like Boyz n the Hood (1991), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1994–1995), Friday (1995), Third Watch (2003–2005), Are We There Yet? (2005), Big Momma’s House films, and NCIS: Los Angeles (2017–2018).
Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley Cohen
Shelley is Ezra’s mother, who tries too hard to fit in with modern culture and trends. She isn’t aversed to the idea of her only son marrying a black, non-Jewish woman. However, in trying to be conversational, she sometimes crosses the lines of appropriateness. Actress and comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays Shelley. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ most popular role was playing Elaine Benes on Seinfeld (1989–1998). She also starred in The New Adventures of Old Christine (2006–2010) and Veep (2012–2019).
David Duchovny as Arnold Cohen
Arnold Cohen is the patriarch of the Cohen family. He’s Ezra’s cool dad who is played by American actor, producer, writer, and musician David Duchovny. The actor is known for his early roles as FBI agent Fox Mulder on The X-Files. Before starring in You People, Duchovny’s other notable works include Californication (2007–2014) and Aquarius (2015–2016).
