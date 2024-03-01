5 Celebs Who Made Their Hollywood Feature Film Debuts in 2023

Every year, movie audiences are introduced to new stars and celebs making their feature film debuts, and 2023 wasn’t any different. Although the year ended with only two billion-dollar grossing movies (Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie), it was a generally successful year for many filmmakers and studios. With streaming platforms making original TV shows and movies, more new actors have made their on-screen debuts in the last decade than in previous decades.
Interestingly, some of these stars who made their feature film debuts in 2023 were already known names and faces in Hollywood. From singers and YouTubers to television stars, these stars have proven they have what it takes to dominate the big screen. Just as Irish actor Paul Mescal, whose feature film debut was in 2021 (The Lost Daughter), has been a success ever since, these celebs with 2023 film debut have a promising film career ahead of them. Here are 5 stars who made their feature film debuts in 2023.
MrBeast in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Social media enthusiasts need little to no explanation about MrBeast. The YouTuber, with over 241 million subscribers, has the second-most-subscribed channel on the platform. MrBeast, born James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, is known for his fast-paced and high-cost-production videos and philanthropy. Although making a living as an online personality in front of a camera, MrBeast had never starred or made a cameo appearance in any movie.
As one of YouTube’s richest celebs, MrBeast officially made his feature film debut in 2023. However, fans and viewers wouldn’t see the YouTuber as he’s only credited in a voice role. MrBeast’s film debut was voicing a character, Times Square Guy, in the 2023 animated superhero movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. As only a voice role and a cameo appearance, viewers have spent hours looking for his character as it is listed in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023) end credit.
Dua Lipa in Barbie
Three-time Grammy Awards winner Dua Lipa joined the list of singers with an acting career in 2023. The English-Albanian singer and songwriter was cast as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Although she had a short screen time in a blink-and-you-miss-it scene, it was a great way to get started on the big screen. There aren’t many actors who can claim to have a billion-dollar movie as their feature film debut. After making her debut in 2023, Dua Lipa wasted no time landing a more notable role as LaGrange in Matthew Vaughn’s 2024 spy action comedy Argylle.
Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers
Director Alexander Payne’s comedy-drama The Holdovers is getting all the attention it truly deserves. With five nominations (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Editing) at the 96th Academy Awards, The Holdovers has had a growing number of fans since the Oscar nomination announcement. Yet, at the center of it all is a young talent, Dominic Sessa, who delivers a dutifully masterful performance in a supporting role. Although Sessa didn’t receive a nod from the Academy for Best Supporting Actor, his performance as the sullen teenager, Angus Tully, is the pivot of the movie’s plot. Dominic Sessa might have missed getting a nomination at the 2024 Oscars, but his feature film debut has placed him on a pedestal for greater things.
Myles Frost in Origin
As an all-round entertainer, Myles Frost is an actor, dancer, and singer. Although he has appeared in a few projects on television, Frost had based his career mostly in theater. For his talented portrayal of Michael Jackson in the Broadway play MJ the Musical, Myles Frost was nominated and won the 2022 Tony Awards for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. Frost also received a corresponding nomination at the Grammy Awards. Yet, despite a solid stage career, Myles Frost joins the list of celebs who made their feature film debut in 2023. Cast in a minor role, Myles Frost portrayed 17-year-old African-American Trayvon Martin, whom George Zimmerman fatally shot on February 26, 2012. Myles Frost made his film debut in Ava DuVernay’s biographical drama Origin, with actress Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor portraying Isabel Wilkerson.
Iman Vellani in The Marvels
Iman Vellani is the most familiar name and face for TV audiences. Vellani, who has only played one character since her acting debut in 2022, is known for portraying the Marvel Comics superhero Kamala Khan. Iman Vellani first played the character as Ms. Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) TV miniseries Ms. Marvel. Iman Vellani made her feature film debut portraying the character in the Nia DaCosta-directed Captain Marvel (2019) sequel The Marvels. Although the movie was a Box Office flop and had mostly negative reviews from critics, it did nothing to dampen Iman Vellani’s already growing career. While these stars made their feature film debut in 2023, here are 6 Directors Who Won Oscars With Their Feature Film Debuts.
