10 things you need to know about Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa started making our bodies move in 2016 with “Be the One,” Thus, “Dua Lipa” is not the most common name; that’s a perfect way to remind us why she’s unique.
It is impossible not to hear her songs or think she’s making us fall in love again every time we see how spectacular she looks in any outfit.
Dua is a great artist and adorable, even when insulting in Spanish! Awwww! So cute!
She’s so much more than a fantastic song and rhythm, isn’t she?
Here are ten things you didn’t know about her!
1. She’s Virgo
She was born on August 22nd, 1995. A perfectionist, adorable, and incredible Virgo woman.
2. Dua has her documentary
“Elevating” is a documentary available on Amazon Prime Video and Vimeo.
It was released in 2022, and it’s a word game with her song “Levitating,” probably her most streamed song and one of the most famous.
3. Sunny Hill
Dua Lipa and her father funded “Sunny Hill” in 2016, a foundation to help people with economic and financial problems in her country, Kosovo.
In 2018, she organized the Sunny Hill Festival to raise money for homeless people in Kosovo.
Sunny Hill has been active for four years, beginning in 2018, and has already raised more than $100,000 for charity.
4. Rejected from the choir
When she was in high school, when she was eleven years old, Dua auditioned to be part of the school choir.
However, her beautiful mezzo-soprano vocal range wasn’t what her professor expected, and she was rejected.
She didn’t need it.
5. The “Lipa” Trio
Dua Lipa has a brother and a sister. You may probably know about her sister. She’s Rina Lipa, 21 years old. Rina supports everything Dua does.
Rina has over 900k followers on Instagram and is working on trying to achieve her dream: to be an actress.
For now, Rina has designed a clothing collection with Nasty Gal and works as a model for different brands.
Gjin Lipa is the youngest in the Lipa family. Of course, he’s a young boy, 17 years old.
6. She suffers from low back pain
According to Rachel Attard, an Australian personal trainer who gave an interview for The Sun, Dua Lipa suffers from low back pain if she trains in some exercises like donkey kicks.
Dua Lipa loves leg lifts, static planks, and bicycle crunches, and she also practices boxing and yoga.
Recently, she said she “loved being single” because she could take a day to be selfish and practice yoga as much as she wanted.
7. Her skin is “impure.”
Dua has perfect skin every time she fascinates us when she walks on a red carpet, on any stage, or at a concert, and on all the reality shows she has appeared on.
However, the singer said, “Life on tour has a strong impact on my skin.”
Dua tried many products until she found the right ones. Finally, Dua Lipa confessed to using moisturizing creams, purifying lotions, sunscreen, and other products.
8. Rebel from the very beginning
She moved and started living alone when she was 15 years old. Her mother disagreed with that, but her father supported her.
From 15 to 18 years old, she worked as a model, waitress, and hostess in nightclubs.
9. More than a singer: actress and model
She is the face of “Free” Yves Saint Laurent perfume for women, and she has been on the cover of magazines like Elle and G&Q many times.
She debuted as an actress alongside Henry Cavill and Samuel L. Jackson in the movie “Argyle,” which will premiere in 2023.
She composed Swang Song, the central theme for the soundtrack of Alita: Battle Angel.
10. She loves her fans
This is not a cliché; she does it. She has said many times that she wants to make her fans believe, “If I can do it, you can too. So if you’re passionate about something, you should just go for it!”.
So yes, Dua Lipa is a human being and a fantastic artist that makes our lives better with her music and voice.
Thank you for reading; see you in the next post!