Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about DeVaughn Nixon

10 Things You Didn’t Know about DeVaughn Nixon

38 seconds ago

DeVaughn Nixon isn’t a household name just yet, but he certainly has the talent to become one. He has been in the entertainment industry for a good portion of his list, and he has recently gotten lots of attention for his role in the HBO mini-series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. In the series, he plays the role of his father, former Los Angeles Laker Norm Nixon. While some may think that DeVaughn got the role simply for his connection to the character, that isn’t the case at all. He has worked hard for his success and he’s excited to show the world what else he can do. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about DeVaughn Nixon.

1. He’s A Los Angeles Native

Los Angles is arguably the best place in the entire world to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Each year, countless people flock there in hopes of breaking into Hollywood. Luckily for DeVaughn, that is a move he never had to make. DeVaughn was born and raised in Los Angeles and it appears that he has lived in the area all of his life.

2. He Was A Mortgage Broker

Despite getting his start in the entertainment industry at a very early age, DeVaughn has also explored other avenues in life. He took a break from acting while he worked as a mortgage broker for several years before returning to the industry and advancing his career.

3. He’s Been In Some Very Popular Projects

Even though DeVaughn’s name isn’t widely known yet, his resume has some very impressive credits. When he was a child, he had a small voice role in the animated movie Bebe’s Kids. He has also had roles in TV shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Lizzie McGuire. Some of his film credits include The Bodyguard and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

4. He Likes to Travel

DeVaughn has been fortunate to do a good amount of traveling throughout his life. In addition to visiting places across the United States, he has also gotten to explore other countries such as Costa Rica, Germany, and Cuba. There’s no doubt he’ll be adding even more stamps to his passport in the years to come.

5. Debbie Allen Is His Stepmother

Not only is DeVaughn the son of an NBA legend, but he is also a stepson of a legend in the entertainment industry. His stepmother is none other than Debbie Allen who is known all over the world for her work as a dance instructor and an actress. This also means that he is related to Phylicia Rashad by marriage.

6. He Enjoys Being Out in Nature

Just because DeVaughn has spent much of his life in and around the entertainment industry doesn’t mean he doesn’t have an appreciation for the simpler side of life. When DeVaughn gets some free time, he enjoys spending it exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking and hanging out by the water.

7. He’s A Loyola Marymount Alum

Although DeVaughn really loves the arts, he decided to focus on other things during his time in college. DeVaughn attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles where he studied TV production and business finance. That said, it’s unclear if he has any formal acting training.

8. He’s A Dog Person

Let’s be real, there’s something about finding out that someone is an animal lover that makes the person even more likable. That said, all of DeVaughn’s fans will be happy to know that he is a dog person.  Even though he has shared several dog photos on his Instagram profile, it’s unclear if he has one of his own.

9. His Role In Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Brought Him Closer to His Dad

Not only was being cast to play his father a great opportunity for DeVaughn, but it was also great for their father/son relationship. When talking about his role in Winning Time, DeVaughn told Variety that preparing for the role brought him and his father even closer together. He also added, “My major thing in taking this role was to bring his legacy to the forefront, to show the world that he was a beast on the court. I definitely turned it up a notch. My dad’s a little bit more low-key. So I definitely added a little bit of sauce to it”.

10. He Has Behind-the-Scenes Experience

DeVaughn has spent most of his career in front of the camera, but he has also explored what it’s like to be on the other side. In 2013, he was the co-executive producer of a film called April Apocalypse. Perhaps we’ll see him step behind the camera even more in the years to come.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Should Scrubs Get Another Chance?
The Five Most Useless Characters on Game of Thrones
Snowfall Season 5 Episode 6: “The Iliad Part 2” Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
The Sinister Six Is Being Set Up Once Again With Morbius
Matt Reeves Reveals The Origins Of His Joker
Is A Gambit Movie Necessary?
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about DeVaughn Nixon
Moon Knight vs. Mandalorian: Who Wins?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Yvonne Chapman
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?