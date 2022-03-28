DeVaughn Nixon isn’t a household name just yet, but he certainly has the talent to become one. He has been in the entertainment industry for a good portion of his list, and he has recently gotten lots of attention for his role in the HBO mini-series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. In the series, he plays the role of his father, former Los Angeles Laker Norm Nixon. While some may think that DeVaughn got the role simply for his connection to the character, that isn’t the case at all. He has worked hard for his success and he’s excited to show the world what else he can do. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about DeVaughn Nixon.
1. He’s A Los Angeles Native
Los Angles is arguably the best place in the entire world to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Each year, countless people flock there in hopes of breaking into Hollywood. Luckily for DeVaughn, that is a move he never had to make. DeVaughn was born and raised in Los Angeles and it appears that he has lived in the area all of his life.
2. He Was A Mortgage Broker
Despite getting his start in the entertainment industry at a very early age, DeVaughn has also explored other avenues in life. He took a break from acting while he worked as a mortgage broker for several years before returning to the industry and advancing his career.
3. He’s Been In Some Very Popular Projects
Even though DeVaughn’s name isn’t widely known yet, his resume has some very impressive credits. When he was a child, he had a small voice role in the animated movie Bebe’s Kids. He has also had roles in TV shows such as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Lizzie McGuire. Some of his film credits include The Bodyguard and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
4. He Likes to Travel
DeVaughn has been fortunate to do a good amount of traveling throughout his life. In addition to visiting places across the United States, he has also gotten to explore other countries such as Costa Rica, Germany, and Cuba. There’s no doubt he’ll be adding even more stamps to his passport in the years to come.
5. Debbie Allen Is His Stepmother
Not only is DeVaughn the son of an NBA legend, but he is also a stepson of a legend in the entertainment industry. His stepmother is none other than Debbie Allen who is known all over the world for her work as a dance instructor and an actress. This also means that he is related to Phylicia Rashad by marriage.
6. He Enjoys Being Out in Nature
Just because DeVaughn has spent much of his life in and around the entertainment industry doesn’t mean he doesn’t have an appreciation for the simpler side of life. When DeVaughn gets some free time, he enjoys spending it exploring the outdoors. He loves hiking and hanging out by the water.
7. He’s A Loyola Marymount Alum
Although DeVaughn really loves the arts, he decided to focus on other things during his time in college. DeVaughn attended Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles where he studied TV production and business finance. That said, it’s unclear if he has any formal acting training.
8. He’s A Dog Person
Let’s be real, there’s something about finding out that someone is an animal lover that makes the person even more likable. That said, all of DeVaughn’s fans will be happy to know that he is a dog person. Even though he has shared several dog photos on his Instagram profile, it’s unclear if he has one of his own.
9. His Role In Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Brought Him Closer to His Dad
Not only was being cast to play his father a great opportunity for DeVaughn, but it was also great for their father/son relationship. When talking about his role in Winning Time, DeVaughn told Variety that preparing for the role brought him and his father even closer together. He also added, “My major thing in taking this role was to bring his legacy to the forefront, to show the world that he was a beast on the court. I definitely turned it up a notch. My dad’s a little bit more low-key. So I definitely added a little bit of sauce to it”.
10. He Has Behind-the-Scenes Experience
DeVaughn has spent most of his career in front of the camera, but he has also explored what it’s like to be on the other side. In 2013, he was the co-executive producer of a film called April Apocalypse. Perhaps we’ll see him step behind the camera even more in the years to come.