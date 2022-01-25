10 Things You Didn’t Know about Dominic Rains

In this day and age, can you even say you’ve made it as an actor if you’re not in a Marvel movie or show? It’s the biggest ‘universe’ on the planet – honestly – and its popularity is what makes so many people say yes to a role. When Dominic Rains was asked if he’d like to take part in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the Marvel universe, of course, he said yes. He’d already ‘made’ it, but now he’s really made it as an actor. You’re big when you’re part of Marvel, and now he’s basically a household name. Funny how that works, right? But, if you’re unfamiliar with the actor, we have some fun facts for you to catch up on.
1. He is in His 30s
He might be a Marvel actor these days, but that doesn’t mean he is immortal. He’s a man in his 30s, but not for much longer. He was born on March 1, 1982, which means that he is well on his way to turning 40 in a few short months. It’s a big birthday.
2. He’s from Iran
He was not born in the states, though he calls America home and work these days. He was born in Tehran, which is in the middle east. He’s a born and raised Iranian, but he has spent his life focused on his craft, and we like to think he’s mastered it.
3. He Lived in London
He was only raised in Iran for a short time. His family moved from Iran to London, England, when he was a child. He was still relatively small when they moved, so he hasn’t much memory of his life in Iran. When his family left London, it was to make their final move to the United States.
4. He Moved to Texas
His family moved to Texas following their time in London. Their final destination was to move to the Dallas area, and that is where he attended high school. He graduated from the Colony High School, and his younger brother attended the same school.
5. His First Movie was Impressive
It was a movie titled Saving Jessica Lynch, and he had a decent part. The film did rather well, but more importantly, it sparked his interest in the world of acting even more than it was already sparked by that time in his life. If he was uncertain prior to that, he was no longer uncertain when he took on that role that this is what he’d do for the rest of his life.
6. He Has Huge Goals
He has many goals, but perhaps his largest goals include two things. He shared them on a data-sheet in this interview. His goal is to focus on loving the people in his life with everything he has to give – which is ambitious and lovely. His secondary goal is to be at peace in his life with the person he is. Both are wonderful goals that everyone should strive to focus on in their own lives.
7. He Enjoys Reading
He is a man who likes to spend what little free time he has doing the things he loves. Among his many hobbies and interests, he has a deep love of reading. He’s into books, and we do love that about him. Books are an adventure you can take any time, to anywhere, and for any reason. There is something so magical about a book and the way that it makes you feel.
8. He Has A Thing for Confidence
He already wants to be at peace with who he is as a person, but he also finds it attractive when others are at peace with who they are, as well. It is a huge confidence thing, to be honest. When you are at peace with who you are, there is no level of confidence that you can reach higher than that.
9. He is Close to His Family
He’s made it very clear that he is close to his family. His brother is in the same line of work (Ethan Rains) and has even taken part in the same role as he did at one point in his life (General Hospital). He is also close to his mother, and that is a lovely thing. Family is clearly important to this talented actor.
10. He’s Doing Big Things
What we love about Rains is even when he has no idea what is next or how life will turn out, he always knows that whatever is next is a big thing. A huge thing, even. He’s confident in that, and that is what makes him so successful.