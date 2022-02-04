The last couple of years have been huge for South Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi. Although she has been known in her country for quite some time, she has recently become an international star thanks to her role in the Netflix original series Squid Game which was released in 2021. Being on the show has taken Lee’s career to a new level, and the possibilities are looking endless. Lee has brought the same momentum into 2022 with a role in yet another Netflix series. The show, All of Us Are Dead, centers around teenagers who find themselves at the center of a zombie outbreak that has taken over their school. Once again, the role has put her in the spotlight and it’s clear that Lee is here to stay. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lee Yoo-mi.
1. She’s Been Acting for More Than a Decade
Even though there are lots of people who are just hearing of Lee Yoo-mi for the first time, she isn’t new to the entertainment industry. She made her on-screen debut in 2010, but things got off to a pretty slow start for her. She spent the first several years of her career doing films until making her first TV appearance in 2015.
2. She Is An Award Winner
Winning an award is one of the highest honors a person can achieve and Lee already had a few wins under her belt. She won three awards in 2021 including two awards for Best New Actress. With the way her career is going, there’s no doubt that she’s going to win plenty of awards in the years to come.
3. She Used to Be a Delivery Driver
Things in Lee’s career are going well now, but that wasn’t always the case. She has dealt with lots of ups and downs over the years. After filming Squid Game, Lee took a little break from acting she was working part-time as a delivery driver for a company called Coupang Eats.
4. She Loves Fashion
No matter what Lee does, she is definitely going to look good while she does it. Lee has a great sense of style and she enjoys being able to express her personality through her clothing. She isn’t afraid to get creative and experiment with different colors and patterns.
5. She’s A Fan Of Kang Hye-jung
Almost every actor started out as a fan, and Lee is no exception. She cites fellow South Korean actress Kang Hye-jung as one of her biggest inspirations. During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Lee said, “Actress Kang Hye Jung played a mentally challenged person. I was young so I thought that an actual mentally challenged person starred in the film but I realized that wasn’t the case. It was shocking. I was in awe so I was drawn to acting.”
6. She Was Surprised By the Amount of Popularity She Got After Squid Game
Being in Squid Game proved to be a major turning point in Lee’s career. Still, she was surprised by how successful the show ended up being. According to All K Pop, Lee said, “…suddenly I received attention, like ‘Bam!’ so it’s still fascinating to me. Still, I’m trying not to realize the popularity because there’s so much I need to do from now I. I try not to forget who I am.”
7. She Loves Dogs
All of the dog people out there will be happy to know that Lee seems to be a proud member of team dog. That said, it’s unclear whether Lee has a dog of her own. Now that her schedule is picking up, she may not even have the time to devote to being a pet parent right now.
8. She Likes Her Privacy
Now that her star is on the rise, there are lots of people who would love to know more about Lee. However, At this point in her career, Lee has chosen to share very little information about her personal life. She prefers to keep all of the attention on her work as an actress and it’s easy to understand why.
9. She’s Good Friends With One of Her Squid Games Castmates
Not only was Squid Game great for Lee on a professional level, but it also had some benefits for her personal life as well. While filming, she formed a close friendship with her castmate, Jung Ho-yeon. The two have lots of things in common and also helped each other bring their A-game while on set.
10. She Thought She Bombed Her Audition for All of Us Are Dead
All Of Us Are Dead is another major moment for Lee’s career, but it’s one that she thought wasn’t going to happen. While talking to Soompi, Lee said, “During my first audition, I thought I failed because I forgot a lot of my lines. Later, I asked the director why he cast me as Na Yeon and he said that he had seen the trailer for my film ‘Young Adult Matters.’ That image and [my character] Se Jin from the film ‘Park Hwa Young’ must have been memorable [to him].”