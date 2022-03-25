John DiMaggio is easily one of the most successful voice actors of his generation. Over the course of his career, he has been a part of dozens of very successful animated projects including Teen Titans Go!, Animaniacs, and Ben 10. He is probably most well known for being the voice of Bender in Futurama. His ability to bring characters to life is something that nobody can deny, and he has spent his career entertaining people all over the world. Even after being in the industry for nearly 30 years, John’s career is still going strong and the next several years are going to continue to be huge for him. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about John DiMaggio.
1. He’s A New Jersey Native
John was born and raised in northern New Jersey not too far outside of New York City. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information about his upbringing. After graduating from high school, he attended Rutgers University. These days, John splits his time between Los Angeles and New York.
2. He has Nearly 430 Acting Credits
To say that John’s acting resume is impressive would be a drastic understatement. According to his IMDB page, he currently has 426 acting credits which include a mixture of live-action and video game roles. In an industry where work is never guaranteed, the fact that he has been able to accomplish so much is amazing.
3. He’s Not Related to Joe DiMaggio
When many people see John’s last name, one of the first things they wonder is whether he’s related to baseball legend Joe DiMaggio. The answer to that question is no. Unlike John, Joe was originally from the West Coast. He only had one child who has since passed away.
4. His Wife Is An Actress
John isn’t the only person in the DiMaggio household who is a part of the entertainment industry. His wife, Kate Miller, is an actress who has been in things like The Young and the Restless and Law & Order. The couple has been married since 2014. From what we know, they don’t have any children together.
5. He’s A Dog Person
John may not have any children, but he’s still getting the chance to flex his fatherly muscles thanks to his fur baby. He’s a very devoted pet parent and his dog is his partner in crime. Those who have been lucky enough to have a dog know that this is one of the most special relationships ever.
6. He Was A Stand-Up Comedian
John’s life has been all about acting for many years, but before his acting career took off he was a stand-up comedian. He has been quoted saying, “As a standup comedian, you have to develop a sense of fearlessness. It’s really important for your livelihood and your well-being. And if you don’t do that, you’re going to fail; you’re never going to be able to stand up on the cliff and jump off.”
7. He Likes Being Outside
No matter how successful a person gets, sometimes it’s the simple things in life that really mean the most. For John, one of those things includes spending time outside and enjoying the beauty of nature. He loves to be outdoors with his wife and they always make the most of a beautiful day.
8. He Almost Didn’t Return to the Futurama Reboot
When the Futurama reboot was announced, many fans were shocked to find out that John wasn’t listed as one of the cast members. Apparently, he was not happy with the offer he was given and decided not to be part of the project. According to Deadline, he said, “Bender is part of my soul and nothing about this is supposed to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family. It’s about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of artists’ time and talent.” Fortunately, all parties involved were able to come to an agreement and John is officially part of the cast.
9. He Likes to Travel
In addition to being bicoastal, John has also been fortunate to visit different parts of the world. Over the years, he has gone to places like France and England. Not only is traveling a fun way to learn about different parts of the world, but it can also be a great way to stay inspired.
10. He Isn’t Afraid to Speak His Mind
There are lots of people in the public eye who keep their opinions to themselves for fear speaking up could hurt their careers. That’s something John has never been worried about, though. He is very open about the things he believes in when it comes to topics such as politics and human rights.