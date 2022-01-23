Which “Futurama” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

From the genius behind The Simpsons (Matt Groening), Futurama follows a pizza delivery boy who is thawed from ice 1,000 years in the future. The show aired from 1999-2013 on both FOX and Comedy Central. With such a wide net of colorful characters, it felt natural to compare the wacky cast to the 12 zodiac signs. So who matches your sign? Let’s get into it!
Aries – Leela
You’re a baddie, Aries. Much like Leela, you’re a quick-thinker who’s fast on their feet. You represent the high energy and playfulness of the fire signs, while also encompassing some of the immaturity and insecurity. You often struggle with others’ opinion of you, unable to shed your self-critical inclinations. Continue to lead with your heart and hopeless romantic tendencies, Aries; we wouldn’t have it any other way!
Taurus – Scruffy
You’re consistent, Taurus. Without you in our circles, and your calm, cool, and collected attitude; we would be lost. While some may write you off as an auxiliary character, you have a surprising amount of empathy and logic (something common among earth signs). At your best, you’re a hard worker who helps our worlds turn (just like Scruffy). At your worst, you can develop self-destructive stubbornness and attention-seeking habits.
Gemini – Mom
Who else could represent the master of all manipulators but Mom? You created the blueprint of camouflage; with the ability to disguise yourself with any personality. You enjoy changing out these theoretical masks; it gives you a sense of adventure and energy. While it might be tempting to shut off your emotions, and let your self-advantageous nature take over, remember that doesn’t always work with everyone; sometimes you have to show who you really are, Gemini.
Cancer – Kif
Cancer, you’re a people pleaser. As the second in command to Zapp, Kif is often used as a lackey for Zapp’s responsibilities he doesn’t want to do. You have a tendency to let others steamroll you, taking advantage of your caretaking and giving nature. You would do almost anything in the name of love, which is typical for water signs. You have a lot of emotions bubbling beneath the surface, so remember to be kind to yourself, Cancer.
Leo – Zapp Brannigan
Zapp is a classic Leo. Much like you, he takes care of the way he presents himself to others; specially curating your charm and charisma to every unique person and situation. As a fire sign, you have a proclivity towards impulse and impatience, which can hinder your natural leadership abilities and effect your self-esteem. You don’t always have to have the answer, Leo; even if people make you feel like you should.
Virgo – Amy
Above all, Virgo, you’re a hard worker. You’re known for putting 110% into everything, even when others are just trying to keep it chill. Like Amy, you’re very career-focused, but you’re also an incredible multitasker. You can afford to work as hard as you play, because you have a backup plan for every situation. While it might be enticing to cut down others for your own advancement, remember not to burn any bridges, Virgo.
Libra – Nibbler
You’re a calming presence, Libra. You’re always there for the people you love, and you’re consistently the best listener out of every zodiac sign. Your pragmatic and relaxed approach to life puts others at ease. Like Nibbler, you’re pretty good at getting what you want, unafraid to use your own ‘sweet’ or ‘kind’ disposition to your advantage. You act as a buffer for the larger personalities that surround you, but don’t forget to pay attention to self-care, Libra.
Scorpio – Bender
Bender is the ultimate Scorpio. With complete disregard for his own safety, untamed thirst for adrenaline, and his selfish inclinations; Bender showcases the negative highlights of your sign. You’re the original ‘ride or die’ friend, unafraid of things you don’t know. You’re more fearless than most give you credit for; promoting your craving for adventure and new experiences. Although aggression is your auto-pilot, recognize that you can attract more bees with honey, Scorpio.
Sagittarius – Professor Farnsworth
You’re a natural charmer, Sag. You’re widely known as the party animal of the zodiac signs, and with good reason. You’re an endless fountain of energy, Sag (a manifestation of your fire sign tendencies). You’re a challenger, often taking on debates or intellectually stimulating conversation. Like the professor, you don’t take life too seriously, and you value loyalty in the people around you. Live it up, Sag; we’re jealous of your easy-going nature.
Capricorn – Hermes Conrad
Hermes is singularly focused, just like you, Capricorn. He’s an intellectual, with an extremely high regard for rules and precedence. Like you, Hermes is always looking out for himself, and he’s unashamed of his self-preserving nature. You are extremely loyal to the people you care about, and you’re always the ‘man with the plan’. Don’t be afraid to let loose sometimes, Capricorn; it can be the key to self-discovery.
Aquarius – Zoidberg
You were a weird kid, Aquarius. Zoidberg represents your talent for making things up on the spot, and the charming oddities you hold so close. You don’t let others impede the way you live life; unafraid of public opinion. You’re notorious for breaking the rules, as the original rebel of the zodiac, and you have no problem letting your freak flag fly. While it’s sometimes tempting to follow the status quo out of fear, don’t ever abandon what makes you unique, Aquarius.
Pisces – Fry
You’re a lover, not a fighter, Pisces. It’s not often that you find yourself resonating with a main character, hence why Fry is such a great example of your sign. What you might lack in traditional book-smarts you make up for in heart and care. You’ll happily give what you have to help others, and you’re a natural empath. While it might be difficult for you to verbalize all the emotions bubbling under the surface, you always manage to muster through, Pisces.