10 Things You Didn’t Know about Crystal R. Fox

When Crystal R. Fox was growing up in the south, she didn’t know she would go on to become one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. She didn’t know that she’d officially begin her career at an age most people are only getting their first driver’s license. She didn’t know she’d work almost immediately on a project that would go down in history as being one of the most famous movies of all time. She did not know many things, but she also didn’t stop to think about the fact that she would do anything less. Here’s her story for you to enjoy.
1. She is in Her 50s
She looks amazing, so we were shocked to realize she was born on January 1, 1964. For one, that means she just celebrated her 58th birthday, and that she will enter her 60s in just about a year and a half. That doesn’t seem possible to us because she looks amazing.
2. She is from North Carolina
She’s lived all over the place, so it seems, but she got her start in the lovely state of North Carolina. She was born and raised in Tryon, but she moved to Atlanta, Georgia, when she was a teenager. It was there in Atlanta she was able to work her way into the acting community and make a name for herself.
3. She is a Stage Actress
When she first began acting, it was on stage. She was a great theater actress, and we have a feeling that much of what she learned there has been paramount in how she went on to become a much larger actress than she probably ever imagined. Theater work is not easy work, after all.
4. She is a Television Actress
She’s been in so many different television shows that we don’t even know where to begin listing them. She’s been in Big Little Lies. She’s been in shows such as In the Heat of the Night, and she was even in a show on the Oprah Winfrey Network. Essentially, there is nothing she has not done in her life.
5. She Has a Famous Aunt
What many people fail to realize about this lovely star is that she has a very famous aunt. She is the niece of the amazing Nina Simone, the late, great, singer. It seems to us that talent is something that runs in the family, and she is proud of that.
6. She Was in a Major Motion Picture
Well, she was in many of them. However, she was part of the Academy Award-winning film called Driving Miss Daisy. Imagine being part of a project like that one and not knowing what that means for you. She did not know at the time that this film would go on to become one of the most iconic of our time.
7. She’s Worked with the Most Famous People
We could go on and on about how many famous people she’s worked within her many roles, but we will just leave it here that she was part of the cast of “Big Little Lies,” and we all know that this is a show that featured an ensemble cast of some of the most talented women in Hollywood. For one, she played Zoe Kravitz’s character’s mother, and they worked alongside Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern and Meryl Streep and a myriad of other exceptionally famous faces.
8. She is Close to Tyler Perry
They have worked together before, and he’s even written some roles with her in mind to play the character. She feels very blessed to know him and to have worked with him, and their friendship is something that really does mean a lot to both of them.
9. She Believes People Should Tell Stories
Do you want to tell your story? She advises people that it’s easy to rent a soundstage and that you should get your pen and your paper and write the story you want to be heard. Find the people to tell the story. Make it happen.
10. She’s Kind of Private
There is one thing that she has never wavered on in her many decades of being famous. She is not discussing her personal life. Work, yes. She will discuss work all day, every single day, if you ask her. But, she will not discuss her personal life. She has kept that very close to her heart, and that doesn’t appear to be something she’s willing to change.