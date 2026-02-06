Celine Song: 8 Things You Didn’t Know About the Canadian Playwright & Filmmaker

Celine Song is one of the most exciting voices in film and theatre working today. From her poetic breakout film Past Lives to her bold theatrical experiments, Song blends emotional depth with intellectual curiosity. Celine Song has quickly turned what appears to be effortless brilliance into a carefully crafted career built on passion, craft, and persistence.
While many know her for her Oscar-nominated film Past Lives, there’s so much more to her story. From theatre to television, indie film to inventive staging, Celine Song remains one of the industry’s most underrated talents. Whether a die-hard fan or a new follower of her works, here are 8 fascinating facts about Celine Song that reveal the real artist behind the work.
1. Celine Song Was Born in Seoul, South Korea
Celine Song wasn’t born with the first name she uses today. She was born Song Ha-Young on September 19, 1988, in Seoul, South Korea. Her family environment was steeped in art: her father was a filmmaker and her mother an illustrator and graphic designer. This creative foundation would shape her worldview and artistic instincts from an early age.
At age 12, she relocated with her family to Ontario, Canada. According to her, the move felt like living “two lives” — one in Korea and another in North America. It was in Canada that she chose the name Celine, a personal reinvention that reflected influences from both cinema and pop culture. Interestingly, her parents gave permission to change her first name, as they too believed it would help her future and prospects in Canada.
2. Celine Song Almost Became a Clinical Psychologist
Celine Song enrolled at Queen’s University in Ontario, where she majored in psychology and minored in philosophy. She initially planned to become a clinical psychologist, thinking the study of the mind might help her understand people, and by extension, characters. However, a German literature course changed everything. Exposed to the work of playwright Bertolt Brecht, Song realized that writing itself was her true calling. She began attending theatre productions relentlessly and eventually started writing plays, setting the trajectory for her future in storytelling.
3. Celine Song’s Theatrical Roots are Deep and Distinguished
Celine Song’s early career was built in theater, and she quickly gained respect in that world. One of her most acclaimed plays is Endlings, which premiered in 2019 at the American Repertory Theater and later moved to the New York Theatre Workshop. The play explores identity, aging, and the immigrant experience with a rare emotional intelligence.
Celine Song wasn’t just a playwright on the side. For years, Song was deeply involved in the theatre community. Her work earned her spots in prestigious development programs, residencies, and writing fellowships, including those with Playwrights Realm, MacDowell Colony, Millay Colony for the Arts, Edward F. Albee Foundation, Sundance, MTC/Sloan, and Yaddo. For those who know and appreciate Song’s talent, being recognized by these institutions came as no surprise, as it also helped cultivate her voice as a dramatist.
4. Celine Song Did an Anton Chekhov Play Inside The Sims 4
In what could easily be described as one of the most unconventional theatrical projects of the pandemic era, Celine Song directed Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull inside the popular video game The Sims 4. With theatres closed due to COVID-19, she staged the play virtually, controlling characters via the game and streaming the performance.
Critics called the experiment revolutionary, showcasing Song’s willingness to blend media and push boundaries. The project made waves far beyond theatre circles. Its success proved Song’s capability not just as a writer or director, but as a creative innovator.
5. Celine Song’s Breakthrough Film Was Partly Inspired By Her Own Life
The 2023 romantic drama Past Lives wasn’t just a fictional story; it was deeply autobiographical. The emotional heart of the film springs from Song’s own experience. It centers on reconnecting with a childhood friend and the sense of “inyeon,” a Buddhist-derived concept about connections that feel destined.
Past Lives follows Nora, like Song, a woman who emigrates from Seoul to Canada, and later the U.S. The movie reflects on love, chance, and identity. The result is a film that captures universal longing while remaining intimately personal. Beyond being Song’s feature directorial debut, Past Lives earned the filmmaker her first Oscar nomination.
6. Celine Song Worked in Television Before Directing Movies
Celine Song didn’t jump straight from theatre to film. She also gained professional writing experience in television. In 2021, she worked as a staff writer on the first season of Amazon’s fantasy series The Wheel of Time. This television credit gave her industry experience beyond theatre and showed her versatility across storytelling formats. It’s an insight into how her talents were recognized even before Past Lives elevated her to international attention.
7. Celine Dion’s Second Film Drew from a Surprising Personal Job
Celine Song’s sophomore film, Materialists (2025), was inspired by an unexpected chapter in her own life, when she briefly worked as a matchmaker. During that period, examining people’s preferences and criteria for love became a rich source of material for her screenplay. Although she only stayed in that job for about six months, Song said the experience taught her more about people and relationships than any other period in her life. This unique perspective shaped the sharp yet emotional storytelling in Materialists.
8. Celine Song Holds an MFA in Playwriting From Columbia University
After Queen’s University, Celine Song pursued advanced training in writing. She earned a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in playwriting from Columbia University in 2014. Studying at Columbia helped her refine her voice and learn professional discipline, preparing her for both theatre and screenwriting careers. It was here that Celine Song truly embraced the craft of writing as her life’s work, understanding that storytelling would remain central to everything she does.
Follow Us