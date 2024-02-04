Although Hollywood prides itself on its glam and beauty, many of its celebrities have asymmetrical faces. These celebrities are proof that it takes far more than an attractive, perfectly symmetrical face to make it in Hollywood. Besides, despite having symmetrical faces, most people still have a certain degree of asymmetry.
An asymmetrical face has traits that do not perfectly mirror each other on both sides. These traits could be eye color, shape, and positioning, or irregular jawlines, cheekbones, and lips. While most asymmetrical faces are easy to spot, others need a closer examination. Often, audiences may have noticed these celebrities with asymmetrical faces but just couldn’t pinpoint what made them different. Here are 10 celebrities with asymmetrical faces that are obvious to spot.
Kate Moss
Kate Moss rose to fame in the early 1990s as a model with her waifish figure during the heroin chic fashion trend. The British model is one of the world’s top-earning models. Moss’ facial asymmetry is her eyes. Kate Moss has exotropia, an outward deviation of either one or alternate eyes. Although it’s a lot harder to spot now that she’s older, Moss’ exotropia was obvious when she was younger.
Sylvester Stallone
Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone is one of Hollywood’s most successful actors. He’s one of Hollywood’s celebrities with asymmetrical faces. With his distinctive deep, resonant voice and muscular physique, Stallone can be spotted from a mile away. The actor and filmmaker is also known for his crooked lips. However, Stallone wasn’t exactly born with crooked lips. During his birth, the obstetricians, while using two forceps, accidentally cut a nerve. This left his lower left face paralyzed, affecting his chin, lip, and tongue. It not only gave him his distinctive look but also caused him to have slurred speeches.
Forest Whitaker
Academy Awards winner Forest Whitaker is one of the celebrities with asymmetrical faces in American cinema. Having a droopy eye has been a signature look for the actor since he made his debut in Hollywood. However, Whitaker’s left “sleepy eye” is a result of a hereditary condition known as ptosis. The condition, which causes the eyelids to droop over the eyes, makes the affected eye appear smaller than the other one. When it began to affect his vision, the actor contemplated having surgery to correct it. Although it’s less pronounced than it had been when he was younger, it still leaves him with an asymmetrical face.
Cat Deely
Although not a familiar name and face to film audiences, Cat Deely has had a successful career on television. Cat Deely is an English television presenter and actress known for hosting several popular TV shows. Her most prominent and longest work as a television presenter was hosting Fox’s reality television dance competition show, So You Think You Can Dance, from 2006 to 2022. Although she joined as a guest presenter, Cat Deely was elevated to main presenter on the British daytime magazine program, This Morning, in 2024. Cat Deely joins the list of celebrities with asymmetrical faces with her signature nose. Cat Deely’s nose bends towards the left side of her face. She refused to get cosmetic surgery and was surprised it didn’t limit her career. Cat Deely tilts her head to the right to reduce the nose asymmetry and make it less obvious.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton is one of the most popular names in Hollywood. Hilton is a media personality, businesswoman, and socialite. Although born into wealth, Paris Hilton’s fame and business success have brought her admiration and an unending list of celebrity friends. The pretty socialite joins the list of celebrities with asymmetrical faces because of her uneven eyes. Paris Hilton’s left eye is smaller than her right eye. The left eye is also slightly higher than the right.
Kat Graham
There’s no denying Kat Graham’s beauty. Even in the beautifully cast actors on The CW supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries, Kat Graham’s beauty stands out. Although playing Bonnie Bennett on the show for almost a decade, may have been Graham’s biggest role, she made her acting debut as far back as 1998 in The Parent Trap. Kat Graham is one of Hollywood’s celebrities with asymmetrical faces with a disproportionate jawline. As a result, the left side of her face looks larger than the right.
Shannen Doherty
Actress Shannen Doherty was a familiar face to audiences in the 80s to early 2000s. She played prominent roles in TV shows like Little House on the Prairie (1982–1983), Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–1994), and Charmed (1998–2001). Shannen Doherty’s uneven eyes give her an asymmetrical look. Her left eyes are higher than her right eyes. The eyes have been Doherty’s signature look throughout her acting career.
Ed Sheeran
English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran needs little to no introduction. With over 150 million records sold worldwide, Ed Sheeran is one of the world’s best-selling music artists. He’s also one of the celebrities with asymmetrical faces, having mild exotropia. Ed Sheeran’s left eye is also slightly higher than his right eye.
Milo Ventimiglia
Since making his acting debut in 1995 in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, American actor Milo Ventimiglia has been a delight to watch in film and television. Ventimiglia’s notable works on television have been Gilmore Girls (2001–2006), Heroes (2006–2010), and This Is Us (2016–2022). Although Milo Ventimiglia himself describes his smile as crooked, his facial asymmetry is a result of dead nerves on the left side of his face. As a result, the actor has little movement on the left side of his face.
Natalie Dormer
Hate or love her character as Margaery Tyrell in HBO’s Game of Thrones, there’s no denying Natalie Dormer’s beauty. Her smile has captivated film and television audiences, whether as Cressida in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay films, Anne Boleyn in The Tudors, or Jamie Moriarty/Irene Adler in Elementary. Dormer joins the list of celebrities with asymmetrical faces because of their crooked smile. Other notable celebrities with asymmetrical smiles include Drew Barrymore, Katie Holmes, and Kaley Cuoco. While on celebrities with asymmetrical faces, check out these 5 worst eye injuries in movies.
